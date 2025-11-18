Íslandsbanki hf.: Moody's Ratings affirms Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term issuer ratings with a stable outlook

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has today affirmed Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, the A2 long-term and P-1 short-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings, and A3 senior unsecured ratings with stable outlooks on the long-term ratings the baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.



The rating action follows the updating of the agency's Banks methodology on 17 November 2025.



