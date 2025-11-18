Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 09:30
404,00 Euro
-0,49 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
405,20410,2011:16
405,20410,2011:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2025 19:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Íslandsbanki hf.: Moody's Ratings affirms Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term issuer ratings with a stable outlook

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has today affirmed Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, the A2 long-term and P-1 short-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings, and A3 senior unsecured ratings with stable outlooks on the long-term ratings the baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

The rating action follows the updating of the agency's Banks methodology on 17 November 2025.

Please find the release from Moody's attached

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.