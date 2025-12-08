HUB Cyber Security Ltd.: The Global Infrastructure of Trust Is Being Rebuilt, and HUB Cyber Security Is Becoming One of Its Architects

TEL AVIS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / For years, cybersecurity companies have trained the market to think in terms of software updates, dashboards, and breach containment. HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) is operating on an entirely different level. It's not focused on the alerts. It's focused on the foundation, advancing a view of digital trust that begins where most cybersecurity firms end: at the hardware layer, where identity, authenticity, and verification must be absolute.

Something fundamental has changed in the digital economy. The volume of transactions, automated decisions, cross-border transfers, and real-time data flows has grown too fast for legacy compliance systems to validate. The world is discovering that speed without certainty is not progress. It is risk at scale. That is the void HUB stepped into with its confidential computing engine and HUB Compliance, a framework designed to anchor digital trust inside institutions that can no longer rely on probabilistic tools.

The shift didn't happen in theory. It happened in practice. HUB's newly announced commercial contract marks a transition from concept to application, showing that the company's core technology is not only defensible but also deployable in environments where accuracy matters most. Defense-aligned customers do not adopt technologies that might work. They adopt technologies that do.

Why the Market Is Converging Toward HUB's Architecture

Modern finance, trade, digital assets, and identity systems face the same foundational weakness: they operate on data that is often unverifiable, incomplete, or vulnerable to manipulation. KYC remains inconsistent. AML reporting depends on siloed tools. Identity checks lack continuity across borders. Institutions are required to prove integrity with systems that were never built to deliver it.

HUB entered the landscape with a structural answer rather than another semi-manual workflow. Its confidential computing framework creates a protected execution environment where data can be processed, validated, and cryptographically proven without exposing it to interference. It's trust that does not rely on people noticing anomalies. It's trust that emerges from the system itself.

That is why HUB Compliance is resonating so strongly. It transforms regulatory pressure into operational advantage. Institutions that can verify data integrity in real time move faster, reduce friction in onboarding, and accelerate settlement cycles. The market rewards certainty, and HUB offers mathematical certainty at the point where compliance, identity, and security converge.

Proof is no longer a report. It is an unbroken evidence trail. A transaction carries its own verification. A process explains itself without being asked. That is the difference between monitoring risk and eliminating the conditions that create it.

The Commercial Win Signals Something Larger

The company's newly disclosed contract is more than revenue. It is qualification. When a defense-grade buyer validates a system, every downstream industry takes notice. Banks, exchanges, insurers, clearing houses, and digital-asset platforms operate under intense scrutiny. They want tools that have already survived extreme thresholds. HUB now carries that stamp.

This kind of validation tends to move markets. It changes how institutional buyers evaluate technologies and how regulators interpret what "trusted infrastructure" should look like. HUB is no longer competing as a cybersecurity vendor. It is competing as a provider of systems that define the next generation of digital assurance.

Momentum follows architecture that proves itself. HUB has begun its global expansion, entering European and international markets with a technology stack that scales without diluting its guarantees. Confidential computing is no longer conceptual. It is deployable, commercial, and becoming integral to the institutions that cannot afford uncertainty.

A Redefined Position in the Digital Trust Economy

HUB is stepping into a broader role than many expected. The company now sits at the intersection of cybersecurity, compliance, hardware-based assurance, and next-generation identity. It is building the infrastructure that will decide whether institutions can trust their own data at the speed modern systems require.

This is not a niche market. It is the backbone of the global digital economy, and HUB is inserting itself at the point where every workflow depends on verifiable truth. The company has moved beyond prediction and into implementation. Its technology is no longer emerging. It is taking shape inside live environments that demand perfection, not potential.

The hidden war over digital trust is accelerating. HUB Cyber Security is no longer watching it unfold. It is helping define the rules that govern it.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB Technologies partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "future," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "seem," "should," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) has been retained by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press releases, editorial insights, and digital media production for HUB Cyber Security Ltd. This content is sponsored. For services rendered from December 5, 2025 through December 12, 2025, HPM has been compensated five thousand dollars (USD) via wire transfer for content creation and syndication related to HUB Cyber Security Ltd. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of creation, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. However, individuals or organizations that have retained HPM may hold shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. and may sell those shares during the coverage period. Such sales could place downward pressure on the stock price and result in financial loss for investors.

Any reproduction, redistribution, or syndication of this content must include this disclosure in full. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored communications and paid investor content.

