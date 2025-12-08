Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that it has begun the process of applying to have its common shares listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States.

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for entrepreneurial and early-stage companies in the U.S. and abroad. To qualify, issuers must maintain up-to-date reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification. Eligible companies must also meet the minimum bid price requirement of US$0.01 and must not be in bankruptcy proceedings.

Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Submitting our application to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another meaningful milestone in our strategy to increase visibility, improve liquidity, and expand our investor reach. We remain committed to executing our growth initiatives and delivering sustained value to both current and future shareholders through enhanced transparency and accessibility."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NOP". An OTCQB trading symbol is yet to be determined. Listing on the OTCQB is contingent upon several approvals, including review by the OTC Markets Group and meeting all applicable OTCQB standards. The Company will provide further updates to shareholders as additional information becomes available.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

