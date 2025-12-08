

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has outlined the U.S. Defense Department's forthcoming National Defense Strategy.



While delivering his remarks at the Ronald Reagan National Library's annual defense forum in Simi Valley, California, Hegseth unveiled four distinct lines of effort for the department to take, so as to guarantee peace through strength for the U.S. and its allies in the coming years.



Hegseth underscored many parallels that he believes exist between the military strategies and policies of former president Ronald Reagan and current president Donald Trump, while also emphasizing his view on the latter's commitment to strengthening the U.S. military.



'Make no mistake about it: President Trump is hellbent on maintaining and accelerating the most powerful military the world has ever seen; the most powerful, the most lethal and American-made . the Arsenal of Freedom,' Hegseth said.



He added that the War Department is also working to get back to basics on the topics of restoring the warrior ethos, readiness, accountability, standards, discipline and lethality.



Hegseth also said that the Trump administration and the Defense Department are committed to putting America first and avoiding getting into seemingly unending foreign entanglements, as well as prioritizing the nation's security, freedom and prosperity of its citizens.



Hegseth said that to achieve those goals, it's necessary to prioritize the 'four key lines of effort' at the Defense Department: defending the U.S. homeland and its hemisphere; deterring China through strength rather than force; increasing burden sharing between the U.S. and its allies and partners; and supercharging America's defense industrial base.



On the issue of China, Hegseth said that due to the leadership of President Trump, relations between the U.S. and China are stronger than they have been in many years.



'President Trump and this administration seek a stable peace, fair trade and respectful relations,' Hegseth said, adding that the War Department is committed to opening a wider range of military-to-military communications with China's People's Liberation Army aimed at deconfliction and de-escalation.



'This line of effort is based on flexible realism . an approach aimed not at domination, but rather a balance of power ... that will enable all of us, all countries, to enjoy a decent peace in the Indo-Pacific, where trade flows openly and fairly, where we can all prosper and all interests are respected,' Hegseth said.



On increasing burden sharing with U.S. allies around the world, Hegseth said that many who have shaped U.S. foreign policy have 'lost the plot' when it comes to treating our allies as if they are incapable of helping themselves.



