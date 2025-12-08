CRH is the number one infrastructure play in North America

Inclusion in the S&P 500 is a powerful recognition of CRH's unmatched scale and market leadership

CRH has a proven track record of superior value creation

CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, has been selected to join the S&P 500 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. This follows the establishment of CRH's primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in September 2023.

Jim Mintern, CRH CEO, said: "Joining the S&P 500 is a powerful recognition of our market leadership. CRH is the largest provider of building materials in North America, and our unmatched scale, connected portfolio of businesses, and deep local relationships make our future compelling. We are proud to be recognized as a leading U.S. company and look forward to continuing to modernize the critical infrastructure that will help power America's economy for generations to come."

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 80,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. For more information, visit CRH.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In order to rely upon the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, CRH is providing the following cautionary statement.

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "anticipates", "should", "could", "would", "targets", "aims", "may", "continues", "expects", "is expected to", "estimates", "believes", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts or matters of fact at the date of this press release. In particular, the following statements are forward-looking in nature: statements with respect to CRH's position in modernizing infrastructure; and statements with respect to the expected benefits of CRH's scale, portfolio, and local relationships.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and reflect our current expectations and assumptions as to such future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, and which include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in CRH's 2024 Form 10-K and in its other filings with the SEC.

