Regentis Biomaterials Ltd: Regentis Biomaterials Commences Trading on NYSE: Set to Transform Cartilage Repair Market with Off-the-Shelf Regenerative Product

Lead product GelrinC , a hydrogel synchronized erosion and resorbable implant, the only restorative product for knee cartilage repair, is a breakthrough effective and economical procedure to address a large unmet need

GelrinC is approved for knee cartilage repair in the European Union and is currently at midpoint in a pivotal FDA trial for the same indication to address a U.S. market of more than 470,000 potential cases annually

Upcoming expected catalysts include commercial launch in Europe and submission to FDA for approval in U.S.

HERZLIYA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., ("Regentis" or the "Company") (NYSE American:RGNT), a late clinical stage regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, is now trading on the NYSE American under the symbol "RGNT".

Regentis' lead product, GelrinC, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel synchronized erosion and resorbable implant for the treatment of painful injuries to focal articular knee cartilage. As an innovative regenerative medical product, GelrinC offers an unprecedented solution that gives surgeons and payers an off the shelf, ready to use, simple-to-perform, reliable, and cost-effective procedure that provides patients with a single, 10-minute procedure, faster recovery, sustained pain relief, and functional improvement for more than 4 years, based on clinical study results to date. No effective off-the-shelf, ready to use treatment for focal knee cartilage defects is currently available on the market.

GelrinC received CE Mark approval in the European Union where efforts toward commercial launch will start in late 2025 and into 2026, upon engaging a distribution partner. Regentis is currently conducting a pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study, which has completed over 50% enrollment.

Upon launch in Europe and approval in the U.S., Regentis expects rapid market adoption driven by the benefits delivered across the value chain to patients, surgeons, and payers.

"With our listing on the NYSE, we are very well positioned to complete the pivotal study and FDA regulatory work for GelrinC in the U.S. and offer a simple and effective regenerative medicine solution for people suffering from painful knee cartilage injuries. Using GelrinC, patients restore their own cartilage for a fresh quality new start," stated Regentis' Executive Chairman, Dr. Ehud Geller. "In the coming quarters, we expect several value drivers including commercial launch in Europe and progress on our FDA trial toward submission of our Premarket Approval (PMA)."

Data from a Phase 2 study in Europe demonstrated the quick and simple GelrinC implantation procedure took only 10 minutes, compared to up to many weeks for competing procedures. With GelrinC, recovery takes approximately 2 weeks, compared to 6 weeks for cellular treatments. The current gold standard treatment, microfracture, which involves creating small punctures in the bone, offers relief on average for 9 to 12 months while GelrinC has shown not only a therapeutic duration of 4 years so far, but also continues to show improvement in pain scores throughout this period.

Gelrin is a platform technology that Regentis plans to also develop for other cartilage injuries related to the ankle, wrist, and elbow, as well as the treatment of moderate osteoarthritis. Regentis has 35 granted patents and 3 more pending covering compositions, delivery device, surgical, and manufacturing features.

Ronen Kantor of Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. has served as Regentis' legal counsel throughout its IPO process.

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC addresses a market of 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

