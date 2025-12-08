Motorola Solutions Concludes Record-Breaking 2025 Global Months of Service Campaign

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / For the eighth consecutive year, the Motorola Solutions Foundation hosted Global Months of Service, an annual volunteer-a-thon for Motorola Solutions employees. The 2025 event set a new record, with volunteers logging more than 65,000 hours, marking a nearly 400% increase since 2020.

Held annually in September and October, this grassroots initiative empowers employees to lead volunteer projects, engaging colleagues to make an impact locally and virtually. This year, more than 60 Global Months of Service team captains identified and partnered with nonprofit organizations, engaged their teams and drove meaningful change in communities around the world.

In the spirit of friendly competition, the team that drove the highest volunteer participation and engagement was awarded the opportunity to direct a $50,000 USD grant from the Foundation to a charitable organization.

This record-setting year was powered by more than 350 volunteer experiences in 42 countries, with each project advancing the Foundation's mission to actively create safer cities and thriving communities. Highlights from the campaign include: volunteers beautifying a local hospital site in Krakow; packing 50,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger in Penang; supporting foster youth alongside Be a Resource (BEAR) Houston ; and assembling disaster relief kits for the American Red Cross in Fort Lauderdale.

"Service is in our DNA - it's not just what we do, it's who we are," said Wesley Barden Touhy, executive director, Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We are proud to turn this commitment into action, rolling up our sleeves to help our communities build the equitable, thriving futures they deserve."

2025 Global Months of Service project highlights

Addressing food insecurity: Teams packed nearly 70,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children in Illinois and packed more than 300,000 meals packed for Rise Against Hunger across Australia, Ireland, Malaysia and Singapore.

Environmental and conservation efforts: Motorolans spearheaded a World Cleanup Day event, with more than 1,300 employees participating in over 20 in-person cleanups around the world.

Supporting health and welfare: Volunteers participated in a Hope Kit Packing Event for the National Breast Cancer Foundation in Texas, sorted medical supplies for Project C.U.R.E. in suburban Chicago, wrote cards to combat loneliness, donated blood, packed disaster relief kits and mapped nearly 30,000 square feet for the American Red Cross' Mapswipe campaign.

Honoring first responders: In recognition of the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, more than 200 Motorolans across four locations packed meals with 9/11 Day . Additionally, more than 50 employees across Illinois participated in a "Planting a Safer World" volunteer event, designing and planting cooking herb pots for local fire departments in recognition of National First Responders Day .

Supporting the next generation of innovators: Engineers at the company's Krakow office led Ozobots STEM kit workshops for local children through the Siemacha Foundation . In Penang, more than 40 employees refurbished LEGO Robotics kits for students participating in Penang Science Cluster (PSC) STEM programs.

"There is an incredible energy when Motorolans unite for Global Months of Service," said Reema, Motorola Solutions team captain. "It's a chance to step away from our daily roles and focus on giving back and connecting with our communities. How we show up for those in need reflects the incredible culture of our company."

The Motorola Solutions Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all employee volunteers and charitable organizations who joined this record-breaking campaign. This ongoing commitment underscores Motorola Solutions' dedication to giving back to communities and strengthening its mission to build a safer future.

