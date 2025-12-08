SMX Public Limited: A*STAR, Tradepro, REDWAVE, and the Rise of a Verified Circular Economy Powered by SMX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Plastics are a six-hundred-billion-dollar global industry operating on unreliable data. More than four hundred million metric tons of plastic are produced every year, yet less than 10% are recycled into meaningful second-life applications. The world is not short on plastic. It is short on verified plastic. Tradepro, REDWAVE, and A*STAR highlight how quickly that gap closes once SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) brings identity into the system. When materials carry molecular memory, recycling stops being a waste-management activity. It becomes an industrial supply chain.

Tradepro represents the upstream side of this shift. Their work across post-industrial and post-consumer plastics exposes a structural problem. Recyclers cannot command premium pricing when they cannot prove what they are selling. A bale that claims to be 85% polyethylene often trades at a discount because buyers assume the actual content may be closer to 60%.

SMX changes that by delivering identification accuracy that approaches 100% across complex polymers. In practical terms, a recycler that once sold commodity-grade feedstock can now sell certified, specification-verified material. Price differentials in that category often reach twenty to forty percent. Identity is not an attribute. It is revenue.

Building the Infrastructure

REDWAVE brings the scale . Their sorting infrastructure moves materials at nearly two meters per second. Historically, that speed came with a cost. Mixed plastics, flame-retardant compounds, and especially carbon-black plastics often went undetected in recovery because optical systems could not reliably detect them. That exclusion locks away billions in recoverable value.

When SMX markers enter the equation, identification becomes instant regardless of color, density, or chemical additives. Early tests have produced accuracy rates of 99% to 100% at full industrial throughput. That precision turns previously unrecoverable waste streams into supply-ready commodities. It also lifts recovery efficiency by double-digit percentages across facilities that process hundreds of thousands of tons per year.

A*STAR's presence exemplifies how important this shift is for national-level strategy. Countries intending to reduce landfill dependency and strengthen recycling sovereignty need infrastructure that proves, not claims, circularity. A*STAR's engagement signals how governments view data-backed materials. They become economic assets. They support manufacturing resilience, compliance readiness, and trade negotiation leverage. They also reduce reliance on imported petrochemicals by increasing the usable share of domestically recovered plastic. Circularity stops being a social initiative. It becomes industrial policy.

System-Level Benefits

The system-level benefits compound. Brand owners who must meet mandatory recycled-content quotas now have a technical path to real compliance. Regulators who historically relied on voluntary reporting can now measure actual recovered volumes. Manufacturers gain predictable feedstock quality, increasing production efficiency and reducing defect rates.

A verified plastic pellet does more than carry recycled content. It carries data. That data becomes the foundation for smarter pricing, circular incentives, and digital marketplaces where every kilogram converts into a monetizable unit.

This is why the plastics sector is moving toward identity infrastructure. Tradepro reveals the value locked in verification. REDWAVE provides the industrial engine capable of scaling it. A*STAR demonstrates why countries want it embedded in national systems. SMX supplies the molecular backbone that connects them.

The numbers tell the story. Recovery rates rise. Sorting accuracy strengthens. Market premiums widen. Landfill pressure declines. Circular output finally becomes competitive with virgin material.

Plastics circularity missions are not failing because they are unrecyclable. Plastics recycling efforts are failing because they are unverifiable. Now it can be both. Identity will rebuild the gold market. Identity will rebuild the textiles market. And identity is about to rebuild the world's most challenging waste stream of all: plastic.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

