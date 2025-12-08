ResembleAI: Resemble AI Raises $13M From Sony Innovation Fund, Okta Ventures and Others to Tackle AI-Generated Threats as Deepfake Cyberattacks Surge Against Global Enterprises

Company Launches Industry's Strongest Detection Model to Protect Digital Integrity and Unveils 2026 Deepfake Threat Predictions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Resemble AI , the only platform securing enterprise generative AI from creation to distribution, today announced a $13 million strategic investment round. The round includes participation from Berkeley Frontier Fund, Comcast Ventures, Craft Ventures, Gentree Fund, Google's AI Futures Fund, IAG Capital Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, Okta Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Taiwania Capital, and Ubiquity Ventures. To date, the company has raised $25 million in venture funding.

Bad actors are using generative AI to create deepfakes that are nearly impossible to detect from authentic content. As a result, organizations face mounting pressure to verify digital content authenticity and protect against threats from disinformation to fraud. Deepfake-related fraud caused $1.56B in losses in 2025 alone*, and it is predicted that generative AI could enable US fraud losses of $40B by 2027.**

Resemble AI's real-time verification technology defends against deepfake threats targeting both humans and AI agents. The company's latest strategic investment round will accelerate global expansion of its AI detection platform, which includes:

DETECT-3B Omni , an industry-leading, enterprise-grade deepfake detection model with 98% detection accuracy across more than 38 languages.

Resemble Intelligence , a newly launched platform delivering enhanced explainability for multimodal and AI-generated analysis, powered by Google Gemini 3.

"The backing of our strategic investors highlights the critical need for a real-time AI verification platform," said Zohaib Ahmed, Cofounder and CEO of Resemble AI. "Our extensive generative AI expertise enables us to stay ahead of attacks with instant detection, and this funding scales our capabilities worldwide so organizations can protect their people, brand, and revenue from deepfake threats of any type, including audio, video, still images, and text."

Resemble AI's deepfake detection model, DETECT-3B Omni, offers real-time multimodal threat detection for enterprise-grade security. Already trusted by global entertainment companies, Fortune 500 telecommunications providers and government agencies, DETECT-3B Omni consistently ranks No. 1 on image and speech deepfake detection leaderboards on Hugging Face, the category's preeminent measurement authority, and outperforms the next-best model with 66% lower average error.

"Resemble AI is a forward-thinking company shaping the future of responsible AI," said Jonathan Silber, Co-Founder and Director of Google's AI Futures Fund. "By integrating Gemini into its deepfake detection system, Resemble AI is helping bring clearer, factual context to generative content and bridging the gap between powerful AI creation tools and the trust the world needs to use them."

"The rapid improvements of Generative AI spawn new threats for enterprises and institutions to determine what is genuine and authentic," said Austin Noronha, Managing Director, Sony Ventures - U.S. "Resemble AI is addressing this critical cybersecurity need with an elegant solution offering strengthened trust, transparency, and safety spanning audio and visual deepfake detection across multiple foundational models. We look forward to working with the team as they advance their mission to ensure the safe and secure deployment of AI."

"The rise of generative AI and deepfake-driven fraud presents a growing challenge for identity systems worldwide," said Stephen Lee, VP, Technical Strategy & Partnerships at Okta. "Resemble AI's technology provides the kind of AI-powered signal verification that will be critical to strengthening the identity security fabric and protecting trust across authentication, workforce, and customer experiences."

As a part of its ongoing monitoring of deepfake-related attacks, Resemble AI has shared a series of predictions and recommendations around the 2026 deepfake threat landscape.

Resemble AI's 2026 Deepfake Threat Predictions:

Deepfake Detection May Become Mandatory for Official Video Conferencing

Following multiple government officials being targeted in 2025, it is only a matter of time before governments mandate real-time deepfake detection on official video calls. This would represent a $500M+ procurement opportunity and would establish the government sector as the fastest-growing segment for detection technology.***

Readiness Becomes the Ultimate Competitive Edge

With sweeping AI regulations taking effect around the globe, organizations that embed real-world training, proactive governance, and compliance into their infrastructure will pull ahead. Readiness won't just protect organizations. It will differentiate, defining who leads and who gets left behind in the era of generative AI.

Identity Becomes the Frontline of AI Security

Every major AI threat now ties back to identity. Organizations that apply zero trust and least-privilege principles to every human and machine identity will be the ones that stay protected, compliant, and competitive.

Corporate Deepfake Insurance Premiums Are Poised to Rise

With 363 business/corporate incidents in 2025 and high-profile financial-sector losses, insurers may raise cyber insurance premiums. Companies without deployed deepfake detection would face higher rates or policy denials. ****

###

Resources

* https://surfshark.com/research/chart/ai-deepfake-losses (using data from the AI Incident Database and Resemble AI)

** Deepfake banking and AI fraud risk | Deloitte Insights

*** Key Stat: 656 political incidents in 2025; video comprised 41.6% of all incidents; UK and US saw 555 (Resemble AI's data

**** Key Stat: 363 business/corporate incidents in 2025 (4.6%); financial/scam incidents at 488 (6.1%) combined incidents (Resemble AI's data)

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI is the only platform securing enterprise generative AI from creation to distribution. The company brings deep, foundational enterprise-grade capabilities, having built some of the world's most advanced AI systems to protect against generative AI and deepfakes. To learn more about Resemble AI, visit https://www.resemble.ai , and to read more about emerging risks expected to shape the deepfake landscape, check out Resemble AI's latest Threat Report .

Media Contacts:

Brooke Maggiotto

media@resemble.ai

Escalate PR

Resemble@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ResembleAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/resemble-ai-raises-13m-from-sony-innovation-fund-okta-ventures-an-1115357