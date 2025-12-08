RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Announces Exciting New Product Collaboration With SplashPlace Swim Googles

Your Child's Favorite Prints, Now in Swim Goggles They'll Love to Wear

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / RuffleButts is thrilled to announce a brand-new product collaboration with Splash Place Swim Goggles , a leader in high-quality swim goggles for kids. Together, the two brands have combined their strengths to create a limited-edition collection of SplashPlace swim goggles featuring RuffleButts' most iconic, fan-favorite prints.

This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds: the playful, happiness-inspired patterns RuffleButts families adore paired with SplashPlace's top-rated goggles designed for comfort, durability, and all-day fun in the water.

The new RuffleButts x SplashPlace Swim Goggles are crafted with premium features that make swim time easier for parents and more exciting for kids. Each pair includes anti-fog, shatter-resistant lenses that provide clear underwater visibility; a soft, leak-resistant silicone seal for a comfortable, secure fit; and an easy-to-adjust back strap that ensures quick, frustration-free sizing. SplashPlace's goggles are known for staying put during active play-perfect for swimming lessons, beach days, and every splash in between.

RuffleButts signature prints elevate these goggles with colorful, standout designs that coordinate seamlessly with their UPF 50+ swimsuits.

This collaboration represents a shared passion for creating products that put smiles on kids' faces while delivering quality parents can count on. By combining RuffleButts' joyful aesthetic with SplashPlace's functional, kid-approved goggles, families now have a new way to complete their swim-ready look with both style and performance.

The RuffleButts x SplashPlace Swim Googles limited-edition goggles collection are available exclusively at RuffleButts.com and SplashPlaceSwimGoggles.com , while supplies last.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

