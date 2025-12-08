Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Positions Itself in the Multi-Billion Dollar AI Dermatology Market With Google-Backed Melanoma Detection Technology

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is thrilled to announce a major technology advancement in the development of its soon-to-launch AI wound and skin monitoring platform. The Company has strategically aligned with Derm Foundation, a Google-backed pretrained dermatology imaging model, enabling the app to rapidly evolve into one of the most accessible early-warning tools for melanoma, infection risks, and chronic wound deterioration directly from a smartphone.

Led by CEO Marshall Perkins, MDCE is building a revolutionary solution empowering users to capture wound and skin images safely at home, while AI analyzes and detects subtle-often early and invisible-signs of disease progression.

"We are deploying one of the world's most advanced dermatology AI models into an easy-to-use mobile platform," said Perkins.

"Our mission is to save lives by enabling earlier melanoma detection and reducing preventable hospitalizations from chronic wounds."

Derm Foundation: A High-Power AI Engine Built for Clinical Skin Detection

Derm Foundation technology provides MDCE with:

Melanoma risk classification - identifying suspicious lesions and alerting users to potential early skin-cancer indicators

Progress tracking for chronic wounds - enabling sequential imaging to detect stagnation or infection risks

Data-efficient skin-disease classification including: Psoriasis Dermatitis Other dermatological conditions aligned with clinical screening

Automated image quality checks - ensuring photos are suitable for reliable AI analysis

Full integration for mobile apps via HTTPS "predict" API endpoints

By embedding Derm Foundation, MDCE can rapidly scale world-class AI dermatology capabilities into a consumer-first solution without waiting for traditional multi-year model development.

A Global Need for Early Detection - Delivered at Home

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer - yet early detection can increase survival rate up to 99%.

Chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers, impact 50 million+ people globally and contribute to billions in avoidable medical costs each year.

MDCE's app is designed to:

Detect and flag early melanoma suspicion

Track wound healing trajectories in real time

Help prevent infections and amputations

Empower users in rural and underserved communities

Support telehealth and caregiver coordination

"Dermatological and wound-care intelligence shouldn't only be available inside a hospital," Perkins added.

"We are democratizing access to some of the most critical early-screening tools in modern medicine."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is redefining preventive and remote healthcare through AI-empowered imaging solutions. The Company is advancing clinical-aligned tools that give users and caregivers greater independence, safety, and decision-making power from their mobile devices.

Learn more: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to technology development, product capabilities, clinical potential, market opportunity, and future business performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

