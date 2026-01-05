Anzeige
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Announces Completion of Readiness Testing for AI-Powered Skin Lesion Pre-Screening Mobile Application

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) announced today that the Company has successfully completed its internal readiness testing phase for its forthcoming AI-powered mobile application designed for skin lesion pre-screening and risk-awareness. The mobile application is scheduled for public release later this year.

The application utilizes AI-driven visual analysis tools to help users identify skin features that may warrant clinical attention. The system is designed to assist with lesion and anomaly pattern observation, including:

  • asymmetric vs. symmetric spot characteristics

  • uneven or irregular borders

  • multiple color variations within a lesion

  • ulceration indicators or surface bleeding characteristics

  • general visual anomaly detection

  • areas that appear "different than surrounding skin"

The application is designed as an educational and awareness tool only. It is not a diagnostic device, does not provide medical advice, and encourages users to seek qualified clinical evaluation whenever atypical features are identified.

"We believe AI can empower people to be more proactive about their health by increasing awareness and encouraging early consultation with licensed clinicians," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."Completing readiness testing for our skin lesion pre-screening application represents a major milestone. This is the second in a growing suite of AI-powered mobile applications we are building, and we expect the first of these applications to launch to the public in the coming weeks."

Medical Care Technologies is currently developing multiple AI-based mobile applications, including tools for lifestyle, wellness, nutrition insight, and early pattern detection in chronic illness risk factors. The Company's strategy is focused on expanding rapidly into international markets with scalable AI mobile applications.

The Company's corporate website has been updated to reflect its expanded AI mobile strategy at:
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on developing and deploying AI-driven mobile applications in the lifestyle, wellness, and preventative health categories. Leveraging proprietary and patent-pending AI processes, the Company is currently building intelligent consumer tools designed to support nutritional guidance, wellness tracking, pattern recognition for potential health anomalies, and user-friendly digital companion applications for everyday health awareness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)
Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
X (Twitter): https://x.com/medicalcaretech
Developer Team Email: digitalappsuite@gmail.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-announces-completion-of-1123985

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
