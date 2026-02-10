Anzeige
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Turns $1M Asset Portfolio Into Strategic Capital for AI Development

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced it is executing a non-dilutive funding strategy supported by tangible, high-value assets held by its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, which currently maintains an estimated market value approaching $1 million in sports cards and elite game-worn memorabilia. This is exciting news with the pending release of the company's first AI based mobile application.

As part of this initiative, the Company has entered into strategic partnerships with multiple established auction venues and expects to generate approximately $150,000 in near-term, non-dilutive capital through the monetization of select assets. These funds will be used to support the continued development and marketing of Medical Care Technologies' AI-based health and wellness mobile applications, while preserving shareholder value through the avoidance of equity dilution.

Infinite Auctions' inventory consists of carefully curated, high-end graded sports cards and premium game-worn memorabilia, positioned for sale across well-established auction platforms. Proceeds from these sales are expected to fully support the Company's 2026 application development pipeline, which includes multiple AI-powered mobile applications across key verticals:

  • Lifestyle and wellness

  • Dietary and nutritional guidance

  • Medical awareness

  • Medical pre-screening and early detection

In parallel, Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its proprietary AI imaging technology, which is now patent-pending under U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935. This technology is expected to serve as a foundational component across the Company's current and future AI-driven applications.

Management believes that leveraging asset-backed, non-dilutive capital provides Medical Care Technologies with financial flexibility and execution strength as it advances its 2026 roadmap, while reinforcing Infinite Auctions' role as a scalable revenue catalyst supporting the Company's broader AI development initiatives.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Inquiries

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)
Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Subsidiaries:
Real Game Used (RGU): www.realgameused.com
Infinite Auctions: www.infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-turns-1m-asset-portfolio-into-strategic-capital-for-ai-developme-1135470

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
