Medical Care Technologies Inc. Snapshot Recipes Ignites First Successful Monetization of AI Technology in the Smart Device Market

"AI-Powered Recipe App Gains Momentum with Top 50 Ranking in Apple's Food & Drink Category, Growing Social Media Buzz, and Upcoming Nationwide Campaign"

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. today announced that its AI-powered mobile application Snapshot Recipes has generated its first revenue, marking an important milestone for the company's expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence applications. The achievement represents the company's first successful monetization of its AI technology within the consumer smart device ecosystem.

Snapshot Recipes, available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, has quickly gained traction with users and food enthusiasts. The app recently ranked in the Top 50 in the Food & Drink category on iOS for nearly two consecutive weeks after peaking at #11, highlighting strong early adoption and growing user engagement.

The app is also gaining significant attention across social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, where food lovers and creators are showcasing visually appealing recipes and discovering new meals through the platform's AI-powered tools. Snapshot Recipes can be explored at www.snapshotrecipes.app.

Snapshot Recipes leverages artificial intelligence to help users create, discover, and recreate meals with ease. The application represents the first in a planned suite of AI-powered lifestyle and wellness apps being developed by Medical Care Technologies Inc.

"Generating our first revenue from Snapshot Recipes represents a major milestone for Medical Care Technologies and validates our strategy of bringing AI-driven applications directly to consumers through smart devices," said Marshall Perkins. "The early traction we are seeing-from strong rankings in the iOS Food & Drink category to rapidly growing social engagement-demonstrates the demand for innovative AI-powered tools that enhance everyday experiences. This milestone is only the beginning as we continue to expand our AI ecosystem and bring additional applications to market."

The company also noted that its staggered rollout strategy has allowed the development team to address minor bugs, implement improvements, and enhance the AI capabilities of the application as artificial intelligence technology continues to evolve rapidly.

In addition, Medical Care Technologies Inc. expects to soon announce an official partnership with iHeartMedia, which will help launch a nationwide marketing campaign designed to expand awareness of Snapshot Recipes and accelerate user adoption across the United States.

Investor interest in the company has also recently increased, with the company's shares experiencing heightened trading activity, including approximately 270 million shares traded during the latest session.

Beyond its AI application initiatives, Medical Care Technologies Inc. continues to grow its subsidiary operations. The company's memorabilia and collectibles subsidiary Infinite Auctions recently completed a successful art auction featuring high-end collectible artwork, while Real Game Used continues to monetize artificial intelligence technology in the sports and entertainment authentication sector.

These initiatives collectively reinforce Medical Care Technologies' broader strategy of leveraging AI innovation across multiple industries, including consumer applications, collectibles authentication, and digital lifestyle solutions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded technology company focused on developing and deploying artificial intelligence-powered applications and platforms across multiple industries including lifestyle, wellness, sports memorabilia authentication, and digital collectibles. Through its subsidiaries and proprietary technology initiatives, the company aims to create innovative solutions that merge AI capabilities with consumer and enterprise markets.

