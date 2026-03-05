Anzeige
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Rare Stan Lee-Signed Marvel Paintings by Rob Prior Lead High-Stakes Bidding in Infinite Auctions Event

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that the highly anticipated "Legends Art Auction", hosted by its subsidiary Infinite Auctions www.infiniteauctions.com, is entering its final days with strong bidding activity ahead of the auction's close on Saturday, March 7 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

The auction features a remarkable collection of celebrity, sports, and pop culture artwork highlighted by internationally acclaimed artist Rob Prior. Prior, whose works have sold for as much as $1 million at Art Basel, is widely recognized for his contributions to fine art and entertainment culture. More information about the artist and his work can be found at www.robprior.com.

Among the most notable works in the auction are three rare paintings from "The Stan Lee Collection," commissioned by Marvel legend Stan Lee and personally signed by Lee himself, all created by Rob Prior. These extraordinary works blend comic book history with fine art and represent highly collectible pieces tied directly to one of the most influential creators in modern pop culture.

The auction also includes several celebrity-signed artworks and cultural icons, including:

A powerful "Scarface" painting signed by Al Pacino

A striking "Captain America" artwork signed by Chris Evans

Unique LeBron James-inspired pieces

Also featured is a breathtaking larger-than-life hyper-realistic LeBron James portrait by viral artist VanBoik, whose dramatic realism has captivated audiences across social media platforms and attracted the attention of athletes and collectors alike.

Collector enthusiasm has been strong, with one artwork already reaching $55,000 in bidding and another surpassing $50,000, as participants compete for some of the most unique and culturally significant artworks currently available in the marketplace.

The Legends Art Auction underscores Infinite Auctions' growing presence as a destination for premium collectibles and fine art, bringing together celebrated artists, iconic cultural figures, and passionate collectors from around the world.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), specializes in offering rare collectibles, fine art, sports memorabilia, and culturally significant artifacts to collectors worldwide. Through curated auctions and strategic partnerships, Infinite Auctions provides a trusted marketplace connecting premier assets with passionate collectors and investors.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on the development of AI-driven mobile applications designed to support lifestyle, wellness, dietary guidance, medical awareness, and medical pre-screening. The Company is also advancing proprietary AI imaging technology, currently patent pending (U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935), which is expected to power multiple future applications across its expanding technology portfolio.

Media & Auction Inquiries

Infinite Auctions
530 E Hunt Highway, Suite 103-225
San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rare-stan-lee-signed-marvel-paintings-by-rob-prior-lead-high-stakes-b-1144017

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
