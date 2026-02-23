Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Unveils New Corporate Logo & Structure Ahead of Consumer AI App Launch

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the adoption of a new corporate logo as the Company prepares for the launch of its first consumer-based artificial intelligence mobile application, Snapshot Recipes.

The newly adopted logo reflects the Company's expanding focus on AI-driven mobile applications in lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening technologies. The refreshed brand identity aligns with Medical Care Technologies' broader vision of delivering innovative AI-powered solutions designed for everyday consumer use.

The Company confirmed that Snapshot Recipes has received approval on the Apple iOS App Store, including approval of subscriptions and in-app purchases. The final build update is currently under review by Apple and is expected to be approved shortly.

Additionally, the Android version of Snapshot Recipes is presently in final review with Google Play and is anticipated to be production-ready and launched within the next one to two weeks.

Snapshot Recipes (www.snapshotrecipes.app) represents the Company's entry into the consumer AI lifestyle market. The app enables users to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance daily meal planning and nutritional awareness, marking the first rollout within Medical Care Technologies' broader AI mobile application strategy.

"This new logo represents more than a visual update - it symbolizes the Company's transition into AI-powered consumer applications," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, Inc. "With iOS approvals secured and Android in final review, we are entering an exciting growth phase for MDCE."

Medical Care Technologies continues to position itself at the intersection of collectibles authentication and AI-driven mobile health and lifestyle technologies.

As part of the Company's strategic restructuring, Carey Cooley is no longer serving on the Board of Directors, and his position as Corporate Secretary has been formally concluded. These changes reflect Medical Care Technologies' continued commitment to strengthening leadership and positioning the Company for long-term growth in the best interests of its shareholders.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on innovation within two core sectors: high-end memorabilia authentication and acquisition through its subsidiaries, and the development of AI-based mobile applications targeting lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening markets. The Company's strategic direction includes the rollout of consumer-facing AI applications designed to scale across multiple global markets.

For more information, visit:
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
Snapshot Recipes: www.snapshotrecipes.app

Contact:
Medical Care Technologies, Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com
Media Inquiries: info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated app approvals, launch timelines, market adoption, future growth, and strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, competition, technology performance, and general economic conditions. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.



