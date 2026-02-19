Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Provides Corporate Update on Snapshot Recipes iOS Approval, Subscription Review and Multi-Platform Expansion

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today provided shareholders with a strategic update regarding the Company's first AI-based mobile application, Snapshot Recipes (www.snapshotrecipes.app).

The application has been formally approved by the Apple iOS App Store and is currently live in testing mode. The Company is now awaiting final approval of its monthly and annual subscription offerings, which are typically processed within 24-48 business hours. Upon subscription activation, the application will begin accepting paid subscriptions laying the path for generating recurring revenue.

In addition, Snapshot Recipes is currently under review by the Google Play Store, with approval expected shortly.

Despite prior testing and approval delays that impacted the Company's original Q4 2025 launch timeline, early traction has been strong. During its limited testing phase, Snapshot Recipes climbed as high as #29 in the Food & Drink category on iOS - achieved without a full-scale marketing campaign.

Snapshot Recipes utilizes artificial intelligence to allow users to use a saved dish image or take a photo of available ingredients and instantly receive customized recipes, cooking instructions, and nutritional data. The global food and recipe app market represents a multi-billion-dollar digital sector, driven by subscription-based monetization and high daily engagement metrics.

The Company intentionally launched within the lifestyle category first, as consumer-facing food applications provide the opportunity to rapidly capture market share at scale and establish recurring revenue. This marks the debut of MDCE's AI Lifestyle Division, expanding beyond its traditional medical technology focus.

Marshall Perkins III, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"While our launch experienced delays due to testing and approval processes, we are now at the final stage before monetization. Snapshot Recipes has already demonstrated significant organic demand, reaching the top 30 in its category without a full marketing push. Once subscriptions are cleared and Google Play approval is received, we will initiate an aggressive marketing campaign across TikTok, Instagram, X, and iHeartRadio designed to generate hundreds of thousands of impressions and drive rapid subscriber growth. This is our first AI-based application in our lifestyle portfolio, and it represents a foundational step in building scalable recurring revenue."

The Company has activated its social media channels across TikTok, Instagram, and X and plans to initiate a coordinated national marketing campaign immediately upon final platform approvals, including an advertising initiative with iHeartRadio.

Medical Care Technologies also confirmed that development continues on additional AI applications currently in progress, including medical pre-screening tools focused on skin cancer detection, along with other healthcare-driven AI technologies scheduled for release in the coming quarters.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops and acquires innovative AI-driven mobile applications and technology platforms across both lifestyle and medical sectors. The Company is expanding its digital portfolio to include scalable consumer subscription models while continuing development of advanced medical pre-screening and healthcare-focused AI solutions. Learn more at:

www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to app store approvals, market acceptance, subscriber growth, regulatory considerations, competitive pressures, and general economic conditions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com / www.snapshotrecipes.app

