Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2026 15:14 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: The End of "What's for Dinner?" - MDCE Launches AI App That Thinks Like a Chef! Download Snapshot Recipes Today!

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the official launch of its first consumer-based artificial intelligence mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, now available on both the Apple iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Users can learn more and download the app at:
www.snapshotrecipes.app

Snapshot Recipes leverages advanced artificial intelligence to revolutionize how consumers prepare meals. The app allows users to:

  • Take a photo of available ingredients and instantly generate customized meals from global cuisines

  • Upload or snap a photo of a prepared dish to receive the full recipe

  • Access step-by-step cooking instructions

  • View complete nutrition facts

  • Receive a visually stunning AI-generated dish image

Whether a user has a refrigerator full of ingredients and no idea what to cook, or is dining out and wants to recreate a favorite meal later, Snapshot Recipes delivers intelligent, instant solutions.

The Company's marketing campaign begins this weekend, with promotional rollouts across Instagram, Facebook, and X. In addition, Medical Care Technologies is actively engaging in discussions with celebrity figures in the podcast space through iHeartRadio's marketing division, including marketing representatives connected to major personalities such as Ryan Seacrest.

"This is a defining milestone for Medical Care Technologies," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO. "Snapshot Recipes represents our first scalable AI consumer product, and we believe it positions the Company squarely within one of the fastest-growing segments of the mobile application economy."

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) focuses on developing and deploying artificial intelligence-based mobile applications in consumer lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening sectors. The Company also operates in high-end memorabilia authentication markets through its subsidiaries.

Corporate Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
Snapshot Recipes: www.snapshotrecipes.app

Contact:
Medical Care Technologies, Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, market expansion, marketing partnerships, future product launches, scalability, and financial impact. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may affect future results include market acceptance of the Company's products, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, economic conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-end-of-%22whats-for-dinner%22-mdce-launches-ai-app-that-thinks-like-a-1142167

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.