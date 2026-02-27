Medical Care Technologies Inc.: The End of "What's for Dinner?" - MDCE Launches AI App That Thinks Like a Chef! Download Snapshot Recipes Today!

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the official launch of its first consumer-based artificial intelligence mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, now available on both the Apple iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Users can learn more and download the app at:

www.snapshotrecipes.app

Snapshot Recipes leverages advanced artificial intelligence to revolutionize how consumers prepare meals. The app allows users to:

Take a photo of available ingredients and instantly generate customized meals from global cuisines

Upload or snap a photo of a prepared dish to receive the full recipe

Access step-by-step cooking instructions

View complete nutrition facts

Receive a visually stunning AI-generated dish image

Whether a user has a refrigerator full of ingredients and no idea what to cook, or is dining out and wants to recreate a favorite meal later, Snapshot Recipes delivers intelligent, instant solutions.

The Company's marketing campaign begins this weekend, with promotional rollouts across Instagram, Facebook, and X. In addition, Medical Care Technologies is actively engaging in discussions with celebrity figures in the podcast space through iHeartRadio's marketing division, including marketing representatives connected to major personalities such as Ryan Seacrest.

"This is a defining milestone for Medical Care Technologies," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO. "Snapshot Recipes represents our first scalable AI consumer product, and we believe it positions the Company squarely within one of the fastest-growing segments of the mobile application economy."

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) focuses on developing and deploying artificial intelligence-based mobile applications in consumer lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening sectors. The Company also operates in high-end memorabilia authentication markets through its subsidiaries.

Corporate Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Snapshot Recipes: www.snapshotrecipes.app

Contact:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, market expansion, marketing partnerships, future product launches, scalability, and financial impact. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may affect future results include market acceptance of the Company's products, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, economic conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

