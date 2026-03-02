Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Snapshot Recipes Reaches #12 in Food & Drink on Apple iOS Ahead of Major Marketing Push

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its AI-powered consumer app, Snapshot Recipes, reached#12 in the Food & Drink category worldwide on the Apple iOS App Store this weekend-prior to the launch of the Company's major marketing expansion.

Snapshot Recipes allows users to snap a photo of ingredients or upload a dish to instantly generate AI-powered recipes, nutrition facts, and step-by-step instructions. This milestone was achieved using only paid social media marketing on Instagram and Facebook, along with organic growth on TikTok as the Company builds toward 1,000 followers. A strategic marketing partnership with a major celebrity influencer is expected within the next two weeks.

"We believe this early ranking validates both the product and the market opportunity," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Snapshot Recipes has strong near-term revenue potential and represents an important growth catalyst as we continue pursuing our AI patent strategy and expanding our medical pre-screening AI division."

Investors and fans are encouraged to follow Snapshot Recipes for updates and engagement:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp
The Company also maintains a presence on X.

Learn more at:
www.snapshotrecipes.app

Corporate website:
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE):

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on AI-driven lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening applications, alongside memorabilia authentication and collectibles through its subsidiaries. The Company is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to develop scalable consumer and medical solutions while pursuing strategic growth initiatives.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Snapshot Recipes:
Website: www.snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding marketing initiatives, influencer partnerships, revenue potential, patent pursuits, and development of AI-based applications. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-snapshot-recipes-reaches-1142629

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
