Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE CEO Expands Open-Market Position to 66,199,283 Shares After Previously Returning Nearly 2 Billion Shares to Treasury

Continued CEO Investment Signals Alignment with Shareholders and Confidence in Long-Term Corporate Strategy

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) (the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Perkins, purchased 16,199,283 shares of MDCE common stock on the open market at a purchase price of $0.0002 per share in a series of transactions last week.

The shares were acquired using Mr. Perkins' personal funds and represent a direct open-market investment. No new shares were issued by the Company in connection with this transaction, and the purchase does not constitute a corporate action.

As of the date of this release, the Company's outstanding share count remains unchanged at 3,392,275,230 shares of common stock.

Following this most recent transaction, Mr. Perkins now owns a total of 66,199,283 shares of MDCE common stock, all of which have been purchased on the open market using personal funds. Mr. Perkins has indicated that he intends to continue accumulating shares in the open market in the coming quarters, subject to market conditions and applicable regulations.

Previously, Mr. Perkins voluntarily returned nearly 2 billion shares to treasury that had matured and were eligible for sale. That action was undertaken to combat the effects of funding-related dilution and to prevent the outstanding share count from increasing by approximately 66%. As a result, the Company's outstanding shares were preserved at current levels rather than materially expanding.

"Over the past year, I have taken deliberate steps to protect shareholder structure," said Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer. "Returning nearly two billion matured shares to treasury was a decision made to prevent a dramatic change to the outstanding share count. Today, I am continuing to invest personal capital directly into the open market. My focus remains on disciplined execution, transparency, and building long-term value across our AI lifestyle and medical technology initiatives."

The Company continues advancing its artificial intelligence portfolio, including consumer-facing applications within its lifestyle division and medical pre-screening technologies currently under development. Management remains committed to responsible capital structure management and transparent communication with shareholders.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a development-stage technology company focused on integrating artificial intelligence into consumer-facing lifestyle applications and medical pre-screening platforms. The Company operates under the Alternative Reporting Standard and provides regular updates through its OTC Markets profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MDCE.

For more information, please visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include general economic conditions, changes in market demand, competitive factors, regulatory developments, and other risks detailed in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

