Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies AI App "Snapshot Recipes" Surges to #48 in iOS Food & Drink Category During Test Phase - No Marketing Initiated

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, surged to #48 in the Apple iOS Food & Drink category during its initial testing phase - achieved without any paid marketing or promotional campaigns.

The Company released a limited testing version to refine user experience and performance. During this phase, the app experienced rapid organic traction, signaling strong early product-market validation.

Snapshot Recipes allows users to take a photo of available ingredients and instantly receive customized recipes, cooking instructions, and nutritional information - eliminating unnecessary grocery trips and simplifying home cooking.

CEO Marshall Perkins III stated:

"The organic rise to #48 before initiating any marketing efforts validates both the technology and the consumer demand. This is exactly the type of traction we were confident the market would respond to."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops and acquires innovative AI-driven applications and technology platforms. The Company is expanding into scalable consumer markets while maintaining its foundation in advanced medical and technology research.

