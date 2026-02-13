Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies AI App "Snapshot Recipes" Surges to #48 in iOS Food & Drink Category During Test Phase - No Marketing Initiated

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, surged to #48 in the Apple iOS Food & Drink category during its initial testing phase - achieved without any paid marketing or promotional campaigns.

The Company released a limited testing version to refine user experience and performance. During this phase, the app experienced rapid organic traction, signaling strong early product-market validation.

Snapshot Recipes allows users to take a photo of available ingredients and instantly receive customized recipes, cooking instructions, and nutritional information - eliminating unnecessary grocery trips and simplifying home cooking.

CEO Marshall Perkins III stated:
"The organic rise to #48 before initiating any marketing efforts validates both the technology and the consumer demand. This is exactly the type of traction we were confident the market would respond to."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops and acquires innovative AI-driven applications and technology platforms. The Company is expanding into scalable consumer markets while maintaining its foundation in advanced medical and technology research.

Contact:
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
www.mdcestock.com
+1 480-645-0750
info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-ai-app-%22snapshot-recipes%22-sur-1136639

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.