Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is Building an AI Wellness Ecosystem with New Lifestyle Application Category

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced continued progress in building a long-term, AI-powered wellness ecosystem through the expansion of its new Lifestyle and Wellness Application category. This strategic initiative represents an important evolution of the Company's platform as it scales beyond traditional medical applications into broader consumer health and wellness markets.

Leveraging its patent-pending AI imaging and analysis technology with new AI innovation, MDCE's lifestyle and wellness applications are designed to evolve alongside users by delivering personalized insights across nutrition, dietary guidance, fitness tracking, and overall general health. Unlike traditional wellness tools, these applications integrate artificial intelligence at their core, allowing for adaptive experiences that improve over time as user engagement and data intelligence increase.

By connecting multiple applications under a unified AI framework, Medical Care Technologies aims to create a cohesive ecosystem that enhances personalization, improves user outcomes, and supports long-term engagement.Management believes this platform-based approach strengthens the Company's ability to scale efficiently while unlocking new monetization opportunities across a wider consumer base.

This expansion aligns with global trends toward personalized, technology-driven health solutions that blend everyday wellness with preventive care. By moving beyond narrowly defined medical-use cases, MDCE is positioning itself as a diversified AI health technology company with long-term growth potential across multiple high-demand markets.

The Company expects the AI Lifestyle and Wellness category to serve as a launchpad for future applications spanning lifestyle optimization, general wellness, and preventive health, complementing MDCE's ongoing development of advanced medical and pre-screening technologies.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology-focused company developing AI-powered mobile applications across medical pre-screening, lifestyle, and general wellness categories. Leveraging patent-pending artificial intelligence and imaging analysis technologies, MDCE is building a diverse portfolio of scalable health applications designed to improve early detection, personalization, and everyday health outcomes for a global user base.
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Inquiries

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
OTC PINK: MDCE
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-is-building-an-ai-wellne-1133901

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
