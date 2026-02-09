Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Infinite Auctions Unveils "The Legends Art Auction" - A Nearly $3 Million Showcase of Stan Lee-Signed Masterpieces and Viral Sports Art Phenomena

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), today announced the official preview launch of "The Legends Art Auction," a premier fine art event showcasing iconic, rare, and culturally significant works with a combined appraised value approaching $3 million.

The auction goes live on February 13 at Noon, giving collectors, investors, and art enthusiasts an exclusive first look at a curated collection from some of the most compelling artists in modern celebrity and sports art.

Headlining Artists Include:

Rob Prior

Renowned celebrity artist Rob Prior, personally commissioned by the late Stan Lee, presents extraordinary, one-of-a-kind representations of Lee within the Marvel universe. These highly sought-after works are hand-signed by Stan Lee himself, blending pop culture history with rare provenance and enduring collector appeal.

VanBoik

Viral sensation VanBoik brings the most viral sports art piece of 2025, amassing over 1.4 million Instagram views. His hyper-realistic works-so precise they resemble high-resolution photography-have captured the attention of global audiences and NBA superstars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan, both of whom have acquired his art directly. This marks VanBoik's first major consignment with Infinite Auctions with a viral representation of the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.

Mike Ham

Emerging artist Mike Ham rounds out the collection with striking, original interpretations of sports legends LeBron James, Mike Tyson, and Adrian Peterson, offering collectors early access to a rapidly ascending creative talent.

A Strategic Growth Driver for MDCE

Infinite Auctions continues to serve as a revenue catalyst for Medical Care Technologies Inc., complementing the company's expanding AI-driven application development program. By blending high-value alternative assets with digital innovation, Infinite Auctions strengthens MDCE's diversified growth strategy while expanding its reach into premium collectibles and fine art markets.

About Infinite Auctions:

Infinite Auctions is a premier online auction platform specializing in high-end art, sports memorabilia, and culturally significant collectibles. Leveraging technology, expertise, and strategic curation, Infinite Auctions connects discerning collectors with rare, investment-grade assets worldwide.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on developing AI-powered lifestyle, wellness, and data-driven applications, alongside innovative revenue-generating subsidiaries operating across multiple digital verticals.

