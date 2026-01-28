Medical Care Technologies Inc. Highlights Melanoma Detection App Development, AI Lifestyle App Launch, and Subsidiary Momentum

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative healthcare, lifestyle, and technology-driven solutions, today provided a comprehensive update to shareholders outlining significant progress across its core initiatives and subsidiaries.

MDCE is actively developing a mobile application designed to assist in the early detection of melanoma through advanced image analysis and artificial intelligence. Melanoma is one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of skin cancer, with over 300,000 new cases diagnosed globally each year and more than 100,000 cases annually in the United States alone. The global skin cancer diagnostics market is estimated to exceed $10 billion, with AI-powered diagnostic tools representing one of the fastest-growing segments due to rising incidence rates, demand for early detection, and increased accessibility via mobile technology. MDCE believes its melanoma detection initiative represents a meaningful opportunity to address a major public health concern while targeting a substantial and scalable market.

In parallel, the Company is finalizing the Android build of its first AI-based lifestyle application. This inaugural app represents Phase One of MDCE's broader strategy to deploy a diverse catalog of AI-powered mobile applications across lifestyle, general wellness, and medical pre-screening categories. The official name and public launch of the lifestyle app are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MDCE subsidiaries continue to demonstrate strong operational momentum:

Infinite Auctions LLC (www.infiniteauctions.com) is preparing for its first fine art auction, having already secured over $1 million in consigned original artwork, with additional high-value acquisitions underway. The subsidiary continues to target assets with significant upside potential, particularly items that may benefit from authentication services provided by MDCE's other subsidiary, Real Game Used.

Real Game Used (RGU) (www.realgameused.com) remains a premier authenticator serving some of the world's most prominent sports collectors and investment-grade memorabilia portfolios. RGU also continues its role as a trusted authentication partner for leading entertainment auction houses, including Gotta Have Rock and Roll, and Backstage Auctions, further expanding its influence beyond traditional sports collectibles.

MDCE believes the combined progress across its healthcare technology initiatives and revenue-generating subsidiaries positions the Company for meaningful growth as it advances its multi-vertical AI strategy.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a technology-focused company developing AI-driven applications across healthcare, lifestyle, wellness, and authentication markets. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence, consumer applications, and high-value collectibles, with a focus on scalable innovation and long-term shareholder value.

