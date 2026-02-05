Medical Care Technologies Inc. Signals Long-Term Potential to Redefine Consumer Dermatology Standards Through AI

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today outlined its long-term vision to help redefine consumer dermatology standards through the regular use of advanced artificial intelligence technologies designed to make routine skin monitoring as commonplace as fitness and wellness tracking.

As consumer health continues to shift toward prevention, personalization, and data-driven insights, MDCE is positioning itself at the intersection of computer vision, machine learning, and dermatological surveillance. The Company believes that the future of skin health lies not in isolated, one-time evaluations, but in continuous, longitudinal monitoring that can intelligently track visible changes across the skin over time.

MDCE's ongoing development efforts are centered around AI-powered solutions capable of analyzing routine skin images to detect subtle changes in size, shape, color, and pattern-changes that may be imperceptible to the naked eye but meaningful from a long-term health perspective. By creating a visual history of skin changes, these technologies have the potential to enhance early awareness of conditions such as melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma, while supporting more informed follow-up and triage decisions.

"Just as wearable technology transformed how people understand their physical activity and cardiovascular health, we believe AI-driven skin monitoring represents the next frontier in consumer preventive care," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our goal is to help empower individuals with tools that bring visibility, continuity, and intelligence to something that has historically been episodic and reactive."

While clinical dermatology tools for lesion analysis exist today, MDCE sees a significant opportunity in building consumer-accessible platforms that integrate full-body monitoring and longitudinal data tracking-an area that remains largely underserved and presents meaningful intellectual property and market capture potential.

This strategic vision aligns with MDCE's broader roadmap across AI-based lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening applications. The Company continues to advance development efforts while finalizing the Android build of its first AI-based lifestyle application, which is expected to be announced and launched in the coming weeks.

By focusing on scalable AI infrastructure, data continuity, and preventive health engagement, MDCE believes it is laying the groundwork for long-term value creation in a global market increasingly defined by proactive, technology-enabled healthcare solutions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology-driven company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered mobile applications across lifestyle, wellness, and medical pre-screening categories. Through its subsidiaries, the Company also operates in high-value authentication, collectibles, and digital marketplaces, leveraging proprietary AI and data-driven methodologies to unlock new growth opportunities.

