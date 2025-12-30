Medical Care Technologies Inc. Updates Corporate Website to Highlight Accelerated Global Strategy for AI Mobile Applications

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today announced that it has updated its corporate website, www.medicalcaretechnologies.com, to feature the Company's newly launched expedited approach to reaching international markets with its artificial intelligence ("AI") powered mobile applications.

The website update highlights the Company's expansion into its new category of AI Lifestyle & Wellness Applications, which leverage the Company's patent-pending AI imaging analysis technology and proven AI API's to deliver highly personalized consumer experiences in dietary insights, nutrition guidance, fitness, and general wellness. This strategic expansion enables the Company to move beyond specialized medical applications strictly in the United States and move into broader global consumer markets, dramatically increasing its total addressable market and revenue potential.

The Company also announced that it has been approved for distribution on Apple's iOS App Store in up to 127 countries, and that it expects to receive approval for distribution on the Google Play Store in the coming one to two weeks.

The Company believes that its AI-first approach, combined with rapid international distribution across mobile app platforms, positions Medical Care Technologies to scale quickly and efficiently into global markets while delivering meaningful wellness benefits to users worldwide.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a publicly traded technology company focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence solutions across healthcare, wellness, and consumer markets. The Company's patent-pending AI imaging analysis technology powers a growing portfolio of applications spanning medical pre-screening, lifestyle, and wellness use cases. Through its new AI Lifestyle & Wellness Applications category, the Company aims to expand globally by delivering personalized, AI-driven solutions that empower individuals to improve their everyday health, nutrition, and fitness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect outcomes include, but are not limited to, market adoption, competitive conditions, regulatory developments, technological performance, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

