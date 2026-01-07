Anzeige
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies' Infinite Auctions to Offer Original Art by Iconic Artist Rob Prior Signed by Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Al Pacino & More

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, will host "The Legends Art Auction," an exclusive event showcasing a remarkable collection of original art pieces by renowned artist Rob Prior and others. This highly anticipated auction will feature:

  • Captain America artwork signed by actor Chris Evans

  • Three original paintings of Stan Lee and Marvel characters

  • Original painting of Peyton Manning

  • Scarface painting signed by Al Pacino, accompanied by photos of him signing the artwork

  • Giclée of Canelo Alvarez signed by the athlete, with photos of the signing

With well over $500,000 in consigned art, "The Legends Art Auction" highlights Infinite Auctions' prominent position in the collectible market, reflecting the strength and growth of Medical Care Technologies' portfolio. This event underscores the Company's commitment to offering premium, high-value items that appeal to collectors and enthusiasts alike.

"The Legends Art Auction is a testament to our dedication to curating and presenting world-class art from iconic figures," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, continues to build on its reputation for excellence and innovation, contributing significantly to the overall strength of Medical Care Technologies."

As we expand our footprint in both the health tech and collectible markets, this auction exemplifies the synergy between our successful subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, highlighting the diversified nature of our business.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a leading technology company focused on developing AI-driven mobile applications for lifestyle, wellness, and preventative health. Through its subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, the Company also engages in premium collectibles and sports memorabilia markets, providing unique and high-value items to collectors worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact Information
Website: www.infiniteauctions.com
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-infinite-auctions-to-offer-original-art-by-1124884

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
