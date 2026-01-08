Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: $50K Michael Jordan Jersey turns into a $4.5M Jackpot Discovery using Real Game Used's Patent Pending AI Technology

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU), has identified what is believed to be a 1985-86 Chicago Bulls game-worn road jersey attributed to Michael Jordan through the company's patent-pending AI image-analysis and search technology.

To the Company's knowledge, there are no other documented and conclusively photo-matched Michael Jordan jerseys from the 1985-86 NBA season currently known in the hobby, underscoring the potential historical significance of this discovery.

The jersey was originally acquired for under $50,000. Based on recent publicly reported sales at leading auction houses including Sotheby's and Heritage Auctions, comparable historically significant Michael Jordan game-worn jerseys have achieved valuations in the estimated range of $3,000,000 to $4,500,000. Final valuation will depend on third-party authentications, market conditions, provenance review, and ultimate disposition method.

"Our patent-pending Real Game Used AI platform is designed to transform how rare sports artifacts are authenticated, documented, and valued," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This discovery highlights how our technology can unlock hidden value in important historical memorabilia by recognizing micro-level image patterns invisible to the naked eye. Purchasing an item for under $50,000 and identifying it as a potentially multi-million-dollar historical artifact clearly demonstrates the disruptive power of our technology."

RGU's technology evaluates:

  • visual pattern similarity across known game images

  • mesh-hole alignment and letter/number spacing

  • asymmetry and stitching characteristics

  • wear patterns and fabric anomalies

  • logo, numeral and NOB placement relative to photographic sources

About Real Game Used (RGU)

Real Game Used specializes in the authentication, photo-matching, valuation, and sale of significant game-used sports memorabilia. Leveraging a patent-pending AI image analysis platform, RGU helps collectors, institutions, and investors identify and preserve culturally and historically important sports artifacts. Learn more at www.realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company developing AI-driven solutions across health, wellness, and authentication technology verticals. Through its subsidiaries-including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used-the Company operates in sports collectibles, technology-enabled marketplaces, mobile AI applications, and digital innovation platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including authentication outcomes, market demand, valuation conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact & Information:

Real Game Used (RGU)
Website: www.realgameused.com
Email: info@realgameused.com

Medical Care Technologies Inc. - Investor Information
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/50k-michael-jordan-jersey-turns-into-a-4.5m-jackpot-discovery-using-r-1125425

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.