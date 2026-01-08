Medical Care Technologies Inc.: $50K Michael Jordan Jersey turns into a $4.5M Jackpot Discovery using Real Game Used's Patent Pending AI Technology

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU), has identified what is believed to be a 1985-86 Chicago Bulls game-worn road jersey attributed to Michael Jordan through the company's patent-pending AI image-analysis and search technology.

To the Company's knowledge, there are no other documented and conclusively photo-matched Michael Jordan jerseys from the 1985-86 NBA season currently known in the hobby, underscoring the potential historical significance of this discovery.

The jersey was originally acquired for under $50,000. Based on recent publicly reported sales at leading auction houses including Sotheby's and Heritage Auctions, comparable historically significant Michael Jordan game-worn jerseys have achieved valuations in the estimated range of $3,000,000 to $4,500,000. Final valuation will depend on third-party authentications, market conditions, provenance review, and ultimate disposition method.

"Our patent-pending Real Game Used AI platform is designed to transform how rare sports artifacts are authenticated, documented, and valued," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This discovery highlights how our technology can unlock hidden value in important historical memorabilia by recognizing micro-level image patterns invisible to the naked eye. Purchasing an item for under $50,000 and identifying it as a potentially multi-million-dollar historical artifact clearly demonstrates the disruptive power of our technology."

RGU's technology evaluates:

visual pattern similarity across known game images

mesh-hole alignment and letter/number spacing

asymmetry and stitching characteristics

wear patterns and fabric anomalies

logo, numeral and NOB placement relative to photographic sources

About Real Game Used (RGU)

Real Game Used specializes in the authentication, photo-matching, valuation, and sale of significant game-used sports memorabilia. Leveraging a patent-pending AI image analysis platform, RGU helps collectors, institutions, and investors identify and preserve culturally and historically important sports artifacts. Learn more at www.realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company developing AI-driven solutions across health, wellness, and authentication technology verticals. Through its subsidiaries-including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used-the Company operates in sports collectibles, technology-enabled marketplaces, mobile AI applications, and digital innovation platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including authentication outcomes, market demand, valuation conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact & Information:

Real Game Used (RGU)

Website: www.realgameused.com

Email: info@realgameused.com

Medical Care Technologies Inc. - Investor Information

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/50k-michael-jordan-jersey-turns-into-a-4.5m-jackpot-discovery-using-r-1125425