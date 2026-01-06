Medical Care Technologies Inc. Announces Attendance at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

"MDCE leadership engages directly with cutting-edge innovators at CES 2026 as MDCE advances its AI wellness application portfolio."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that the CEO and members of the Company's tech team are currently attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES remains the world's largest stage for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, and attendance reflects the Company's continued commitment to remaining at the forefront of emerging AI and digital health innovation.

"Being present at CES 2026 allows us to engage directly with the leading minds shaping the future of artificial intelligence, mobile technologies, and robotics," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our goal is simple - to push the envelope, absorb the latest advancements, build strategic relationships, and ensure Medical Care Technologies remains positioned on the cutting edge of AI-driven health and wellness applications."

Medical Care Technologies continues to develop its expanding pipeline of AI-powered health, lifestyle and wellness applications, designed to improve accessibility, awareness, and proactive engagement in consumer health technology. Attendance at CES strengthens the Company's insight into global technology trends and supports its strategy of rapid innovation and international growth.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on developing AI-driven mobile applications in lifestyle, wellness, and preventative health. The Company is advancing a suite of applications leveraging AI-enabled personalization, pattern recognition, and digital wellness tools designed to empower users in their everyday health journeys.

