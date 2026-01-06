Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Announces Attendance at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

"MDCE leadership engages directly with cutting-edge innovators at CES 2026 as MDCE advances its AI wellness application portfolio."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that the CEO and members of the Company's tech team are currently attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES remains the world's largest stage for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, and attendance reflects the Company's continued commitment to remaining at the forefront of emerging AI and digital health innovation.

"Being present at CES 2026 allows us to engage directly with the leading minds shaping the future of artificial intelligence, mobile technologies, and robotics," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our goal is simple - to push the envelope, absorb the latest advancements, build strategic relationships, and ensure Medical Care Technologies remains positioned on the cutting edge of AI-driven health and wellness applications."

Medical Care Technologies continues to develop its expanding pipeline of AI-powered health, lifestyle and wellness applications, designed to improve accessibility, awareness, and proactive engagement in consumer health technology. Attendance at CES strengthens the Company's insight into global technology trends and supports its strategy of rapid innovation and international growth.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on developing AI-driven mobile applications in lifestyle, wellness, and preventative health. The Company is advancing a suite of applications leveraging AI-enabled personalization, pattern recognition, and digital wellness tools designed to empower users in their everyday health journeys.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this release.

Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
X (Twitter): https://x.com/medicalcaretech
Developer Team Email: digitalappsuite@gmail.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-announces-attendance-at-1124376

