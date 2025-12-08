Comcast: Inspiring the Creators and Innovators of Tomorrow at Universal Epic Universe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / By Dalila Wilson-Scott

At Comcast, we believe innovation begins with imagination. As a global media and technology company, we reach hundreds of millions of people through world-class connectivity, platforms, and memorable content and experiences. This November, we ignited creativity and curiosity among the next generation of innovators at Universal Epic Universe, our newest and most technologically advanced theme park.

In partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX), we welcomed nearly 200 college and high school students from across the country to the first Inspiring Future Innovators Summit - a multi-day experience designed to spark ideas, build technical skills, and show students firsthand how creativity can open doors to careers in technology and entertainment.

Guided by mentors from Comcast and UDX, students participated in a design challenge where Universal Epic Universe was their innovation lab - and where gaming, storytelling, and thrill design were powered by their imagination.

This extraordinary group of future innovators included 40 students from our partners CodePath and Urban Arts, two organizations paving the way for creators and technologists. CodePath is transforming higher education to build an AI-native workforce of engineers, CTOs, and founders, while Urban Arts uses digital game design and creativity as a pathway to college and career success.

"This experience gave our students an inspiring space to focus on ideation and connect their ideas to both the guests who will enjoy them and the engineers who bring them to life," said Chris Coleman, Chief Product Officer at CodePath. "The summit opened doors for students from all different zip codes and showed them that they belong in exciting, industry-leading roles."

After the design challenge, which focused on identifying new ways to enhance the guest experience, it was impressive to see student teams pitch their ideas to industry leaders including Tom Geraghty, Vice President, Digital Innovation at Universal Destinations & Experiences; and Jody Keller, Vice President, Advanced Technology, Media and Immersive Experiences, Universal Creative. The students combined AI and design to create tech-driven solutions that were both creative and practical, and the feedback they received from the senior executives provided valuable insights into the fast-paced world of immersive technology.

The summit concluded with an advice-packed conversation during The Power of Innovation at Our Company fireside with Chris Crayner, EVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Universal Destinations & Experiences; and Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Comcast. Together, we discussed how innovation drives everything we do - from broadband and entertainment to gaming and immersive park experiences. As Fraser explained, innovation is not only about finding ways to do things smarter or cheaper, it's about how you're using that to generate value, new opportunities, and customer experiences.

After the fireside, the conversation continued with the Careers in Technology and Innovation panel featuring Tom Geraghty; Anisha Vyas, Director of Projects at Universal Creative; and Paul Palaganas, Director, Engineering, Technology and Product, Global Product at Comcast, and moderated by Gwyneth Gaul, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Philanthropy at Comcast. Students walked away with practical steps for jump-starting their careers in engineering, technology, and design.

The Inspiring Future Innovators Summit builds on Comcast and UDX's shared commitment to expand access to technology and innovation through Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunity and build a future of Unlimited Possibilities.

"Students are seeing careers that didn't exist a year ago - and imagining those that will emerge in the next five or ten years," said Philip Courtney, CEO of Urban Arts. "From coding and computer science to arts and digital media, Comcast's family of companies offers an incredible menu of creative tech opportunities. The access they get here is transformative."

The summit was more than an event - it was a launchpad for imagination, collaboration, and building what's next. Together with our partners, we are fueling curiosity and opening doors for the young people to earn jobs as the creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Dalila Wilson-Scott is Executive Vice President and Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer for Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

