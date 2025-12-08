

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA), Monday announced the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), which includes the latter's Boeing-related commercial operations, such as fuselages for the 737 program and major structures for the 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner.



Also, portions of Spirit AeroSystems' operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, have been acquired by Boeing.



Following the acquisition, Spirit AeroSystems' commercial and aftermarket operations in Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as Spirit's Aerospace Innovation Center in Prestwick, Scotland, will begin to integrate into Boeing.



Speaking about the deal, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran noted, 'Boeing's acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems will help build bridges between Seattle and Wichita and bring new opportunities to the Air Capital of the World.



Currently, BA is trading at $204.68, up 1.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News