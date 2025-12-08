Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Updates 2026 Revenue Outlook: Targeting 1,500% Growth Through Fintech and Digital Asset Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company, today announced an updated full-year 2026 revenue target of approximately USD 3 million. This reflects a projected 1,500%+ revenue increase for the remainder of 2026 (Q2-Q4) versus 1Q 2026 revenues of USD 182,527, driven by accelerating adoption across the Company's integrated fintech and digital asset ecosystem.

This updated outlook raises the Company's prior 2026 revenue target of approximately USD 1 million announced on December 1, 2025, reflecting a strengthened capital plan and increased visibility into the commercialization of OXI wallet, the UNIRWA real-world asset ("RWA") token initiative, and the proposed Quarters Elite acquisition.

Earlier in December, Treasure Global completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, reducing the number of outstanding shares and strengthening the per-share price in alignment with Nasdaq listing requirements. Management views this step, together with recent equity financing activity under an existing institutional purchase agreement, as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure, enhance marketability, and support the execution of its 2026 growth plan.

Key Operational Milestones Driving Revenue Acceleration

OXI Wallet - Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Platform

On track for a 1H 2026 market launch, OXI wallet is designed with institutional-grade security, multi-chain interoperability, and full regulatory compliance. The platform is expected to manage up to USD 10 billion in user-held digital assets during its first year, generating revenue from wallet fees, debit card transactions, listing fees, and tokenization services. As OXI wallet moves from development into commercialization, Treasure Global anticipates increasing contributions from recurring, fee-based revenue streams.

UNIRWA Token - Exclusive Treasury Manager Mandate for 200 Million RWA Tokens

Through its subsidiary Tadaa Technologies, Treasure Global has secured an exclusive partnership as the proposed treasury manager for 200 million UNIRWA tokens, expected to represent up to USD 100 million in underlying real estate and hospitality assets across Southeast Asia upon full deployment. The parties are working toward final definitive agreements, subject to customary conditions and applicable regulatory approvals. Tadaa Technologies expects to generate revenue through management fees, transaction fees, and tokenization services, positioning Treasure Global as a rising force in regulated RWA finance and integrating UNIRWA into the OXI wallet ecosystem.

Quarters Elite - Proposed Acquisition to Expand Distribution and Recurring Revenue

Treasure Global has entered into heads of terms for the proposed acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Quarters Elite Advisory Sdn. Bhd. ("Quarters Elite"), a Malaysian financial advisory organization managing approximately USD 150 million in client assets. Quarters Elite's network of over 350 professional consultants serving nearly 3,000 clients is expected to provide a powerful distribution channel for OXI wallet and future digital asset and RWA products, while supporting recurring fee-based advisory and wealth-management revenue. The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, and customary closing conditions.

Together, OXI wallet, the UNIRWA RWA token initiative, and the proposed Quarters Elite acquisition form a connected fintech and digital asset ecosystem designed to drive multi-fold revenue growth, diversify the Company's income base, and enhance long-term scalability.

Management Commentary

"These milestones demonstrate both the scalability and the earnings potential of our evolving ecosystem," said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. "With OXI wallet moving toward launch, the UNIRWA RWA token mandate progressing, and the Quarters Elite acquisition under active development, we now have greater clarity on how these pillars can translate into commercial outcomes. Based on our strengthened capital plan and current execution roadmap, we are targeting approximately USD 3 million in revenue for 2026, representing about 1,500% growth versus our first-quarter 2026 base."

"As these initiatives come together, we anticipate a meaningful acceleration in revenue beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with an increasing mix of recurring fee-based revenue streams. We remain focused on disciplined execution and are committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality growth for our shareholders."

Treasure Global remains committed to operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and strategic expansion across its fintech and e-commerce verticals. The Company believes these foundations will enable it to deliver on its updated 2026 targets and create long-term shareholder value.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

