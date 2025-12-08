A leader in driving enterprise transformation, Hendrickx brings nearly three decades of experience, strengthening global partner ecosystems and customer relationships across regions

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Willem Hendrickxas Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA LATAM, effective January 5, 2026. Hendrickxwill lead NetApp's business strategy, go-to-market execution, and partner engagement across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Reporting to NetApp President César Cernuda, Hendrickx brings a deep regional knowledge and track record of building high-performing teams, further enabling the acceleration of NetApp's international footprint by helping global customers navigate the evolving demands of hybrid cloud and AI-driven data infrastructure. Hendrickx holds a Master's degree in Applied Economics from KU Leuven and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

"Willem joins NetApp at a pivotal time as customer demand surges for intelligent, AI-driven, cloud-enabled data infrastructure globally," said César Cernuda, President, NetApp. "This appointment underscores our commitment to serving customers worldwide and reinforces our strategy to deliver seamless data infrastructure globally. We're confident that Willem's leadership and regional insight will deepen our customer relationships and drive critical growth across EMEA and LATAM."

Hendrickxbrings over 25 years of leadership experience leading large-scale commercial transformation and driving high-growth teams across sectors including cybersecurity, telecommunications, and enterprise IT in the EMEA region. Hendrickx previously held global leadership roles overseeing EMEA regions at EMC/Dell Technologies and Alcatel-Lucent, among others.

"It's a privilege to join NetApp at such a transformative time for the tech industry as AI adoption accelerates," said Willem Hendrickx, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA LATAM, NetApp. "My mission is to lead an exceptional team that drives and strengthens NetApp's position in the region, while preparing customers for large AI workloads and deployments. I'm passionate about people and technology and look forward to leading this team to new heights of success."

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

