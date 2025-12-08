The HONOR Magic8 Lite breaks new barriers in the United Kingdom with a huge 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery and industry-first SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification

Packed with a stunning AI 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera, the HONOR Magic 8 Lite captures images with exceptional detail

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the launch of the eagerly awaited HONOR Magic8 Lite in the United Kingdom. The ultra-large 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery allows for an incredible 3-days of battery life. It is also the most durable smartphone in the market offering an industry-first SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification to withstand drops from heights of up to 2.5 meters. The Three-layer Water Resistance Structure ensures the HONOR Magic8 Lite handles extreme water environments including rinsing, splashing, thick and dirty water and high temperature water for up to 10 seconds. Packed with a stunning 108MP ultra-sensing Camera, the HONOR Magic8 Lite captures images with exceptional details, offering users daylight precision and low-light refinement.

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR United Kingdom and Ireland said: "Our team at HONOR in the UK strive to create cutting-edge smartphone innovation that's more accessible, affordable and more easily available for every smartphone buyer. The HONOR Magic8 Lite continues our promise to provide more exciting choices for customers across our valued partners including EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Tesco Mobile, Currys, Argos, Very, Amazon, AO and John Lewis & Partners."

Top-Level Durability with Comprehensive Protection

Considered the toughest smartphone now on the market, the HONOR Magic8 Lite comes equipped with an industry first SGS Triple Resistant Premium Performance Certification[1] to protect against any drops, water and dust issues.

As seen in the previous generation, the device also boasts a prestigious SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification[2], which ensures it can withstand drops from heights of up to 2.5 metres[3] onto certain surfaces. The body of the smartphone is reinforced by HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology, 'Non-Newtonian fluid' and new ultra-deep tempered glass, helping safeguard a user from any accidents.

In addition, the HONOR Magic8 Lite has achieved IP69K[4] water resistance, making it capable of easily handling the likes of rinsing, splashing, hot (within 10s) and dirty water.

This device has been tested to function after soaking in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 metres[5], making it a dependable companion in any situation. To note, the 'AI Heavy Rain Touch' and 'AI Glove Touch', allows users to have a smooth experience whatever the weather.

Industry-Leading Battery Life with SuperCharge

With an ultra-large 7500mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR Magic8 Lite provides the biggest battery life (with a battery capacity retention rate of more than 80% after 6 years of use)[6].

As a result, users can go up to three days without charging. The test data shows that the device can stand up to 52.5 hours of music streaming, 23.8 hours of online video playback, 16.8 hours of gaming and 12.3 hours of video chat[7] on one single charge. Meanwhile, the HONOR Magic8 Lite can even support reverse charging as a portable power bank with 7.5W wired charge.

With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C[8]. Additionally, the ultra-power saving mode enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 60 minutes[9] when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge[10] can rapidly revive the battery for extended usage.

AI-powered Smartphone Photography Experience

Packed with a stunning 108MP ultra-sensing camera featuring a 1/1.67" large sensor, the HONOR Magic8 Lite captures images with exceptional details and enhanced brightness (in any light setting). To elevate the photography experience, the main camera is equipped with OIS + EIS, which effectively reduces blurring and shakiness ensuring ultra-clear images.

With HONOR Connection, the HONOR Magic8 Lite allows for the transferring of photos between IOS, whilst the 4K HD moving photo collage function makes images more vibrant - enabling users to showcase their colourful lifestyles with ease.

The HONOR Magic8 Lite integrates AI photography features like 'AI Eraser', 'AI Cutout' and 'AI Outpainting', which allows for a wide range of photo editing opportunities.

Exceptional Display Technology for Optimal Immersion

The HONOR Magic8 Lite features a 6.79-inch eye-comfort OLED display[11], which supports 1.07 billion colours and a 1.5K ultra-high resolution[12], delivering vibrant hues and breathtaking details for a more immersive viewing experience.

The flagship 1.3mm ultra-narrow bezels redefines visual boundaries, offering 94.6% screen-to-body ratio. With the new 'deuterated organic light-emitting materials' and a high refresh rate of 120Hz[13], the display showcases incredibly smooth motion and improved responsiveness for a more fluid interface.

The display ensures an exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience with its industry leading peak HDR brightness of 6000nits[14]. The HONOR Magic8 Lite also guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with eye-comfort features such as 3840Hz PWM Risk-free Dimming[15], 'Circadian Night Display', 'AI Defocus Display', 'Dynamic Dimming' and 'Hardware Level Low Blue Light'.

Enhanced Hardware for Superior Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, the HONOR Magic8 Lite offers users a new level of system smoothness and higher graphical performance. Compared to the previous generation, its GPU performance has improved by 29% and CPU by 11%[16]. This power efficiency is complemented by HONOR's innovative RAM Turbo Technology, which effectively provides a 16GB RAM equivalent experience (8GB physical + 8GB virtual).

As a consequence, this allows for a smooth performance even after extended use, enabling users to multitask and switch between apps effortlessly. Lastly, the HONOR Magic8 Lite comes equipped with 8GB+ 512GB internal storage providing ample space for you to save your photos and videos.

Colour, Price and Availability

Catering to users' diverse style preferences, the HONOR Magic8 Lite is available in three captivating colourways[17]: Forest Green, Midnight Black and Reddish Brown. The HONOR Magic8 Lite will be available in the UK early 2026, alongside the HONOR Magic8 Pro.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

