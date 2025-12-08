

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SKC Co., Ltd. (011790.KS) on Monday announced its 2026 executive appointments, unveiling a streamlined organizational structure designed to strengthen execution and reinforce core business competitiveness amid shifting market conditions.



In order to support efforts to improve financial soundness and optimize SKC's business structure, the company appointed Park Dong-ju as Chief Financial Officer.



In order to further the glass substrate industry, SKC also appointed Kang Ji-ho as CEO of Absolics, utilizing his fifteen years of experience in semiconductor operations and technology.



Park will become the CFO at SK Nexilis, and Kim Jong-woo, the CEO of SKC, will also be the CEO of SK Nexilis in order to accelerate performance across key segments.



According to SKC, the leadership changes are intended to support long-term sustainable growth and allow for a more flexible response to market demands.



SKC closed Monday's trading at KRW 110,400.00 up KRW 400.00 or 0.36 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



