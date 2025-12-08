ASM International NV: ASM nominates CEO and SB member for reappointment, SB chair to retire in 2027

Almere, The Netherlands

The Supervisory Board (SB) of ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announced today that it intends to reappoint Mr. Hichem M'Saad for a second term, for four years, as member of the Management Board and as CEO. It also intends to reappoint Supervisory Board Member Mr. Marc de Jong for a new term of two years. Supervisory Board Chair Ms. Pauline van der Meer Mohr has expressed her intention to retire as per the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2027, while allowing for flexibility regarding her exact retirement date depending on the availability of a suitable successor. The reappointments will be submitted to the AGM on May 11, 2026.

Reappointment Chair of the Management Board and CEO Mr. M'Saad

Mr. M'Saad was appointed to the Management Board in 2022 for a four-year term, initially as Chief Technology Officer, and as Chair of the Management Board and CEO in May 2024. He joined ASM in 2015 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Thermal Products business unit. The Supervisory Board is currently reassessing his remuneration package to ensure it remains competitive, taking into account the compensation levels of ASM's peers, and to secure Mr. M'Saad commitment for a second term as CEO. A change to his remuneration package will follow the usual consultation process with investors and proxy advisors and will be subject to AGM approval.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are delighted that Hichem M'Saad is available for reappointment as CEO. During his tenure, Mr. M'Saad made a crucial contribution to the success of ASM, and we are confident he will continue to do so in his second term. We are very happy to nominate him for reappointment in this role."

Reappointment SB member Marc de Jong

Mr. De Jong was initially elected as a member of the Supervisory Board on May 28, 2018, for a period of four years and reappointed for a period of four years on May 16, 2022. The Supervisory Board intends to reappoint Mr. De Jong for a two-year term (ending at the AGM in 2028), because of his unique skillset, comprising amongst others technology, sustainability and finance.

Planned retirement SB Chair Pauline van der Meer Mohr

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board announced its Chair, Ms. Van der Meer Mohr, has expressed her intention to retire as per the AGM 2027 for personal reasons while allowing for flexibility regarding her exact retirement date depending on the availability of a suitable successor. Ms. Van der Meer Mohr was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board on September 29, 2021, for a period of four years, and appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board per May 16, 2022. She was reappointed for a four-year term in May 2025.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

