

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Resources (NEE) announced on Monday that they've reached an agreement to buy Symmetry Energy Solutions from Energy Capital Partners, with the deal set to wrap up in early 2026.



They mentioned this acquisition will help boost their natural gas supply for customers, especially since demand is increasing with the fast-paced growth of artificial intelligence.



Symmetry currently serves around 5,500 large commercial and industrial clients, along with about 80,000 smaller customers, spanning across 34 states.



NEE is currently trading at $82.84, down $0.29 or 0.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



