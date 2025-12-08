Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
08-Dec-2025 / 17:43 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  08/12/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     17,924 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         686.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         680.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         683.3475

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,290,798 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,100,567. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 December 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 December 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
683.3475                   17,924

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
2905       686.00           08:34:43         00078284174TRLO0          XLON 
 
788       686.00           08:34:48         00078284175TRLO0          XLON 
 
3682       686.00           08:37:55         00078284228TRLO0          XLON 
 
2000       686.00           08:58:06         00078284742TRLO0          XLON 
 
500       686.00           09:03:48         00078284865TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        686.00           09:43:16         00078287521TRLO0          XLON 
 
123       686.00           09:43:16         00078287522TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        680.00           10:40:52         00078289169TRLO0          XLON 
 
279       680.00           11:34:27         00078290817TRLO0          XLON 
 
797       680.00           11:55:59         00078291242TRLO0          XLON 
 
307       680.00           13:42:32         00078294295TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        680.00           14:22:57         00078295362TRLO0          XLON 
 
2476       680.00           15:20:18         00078297986TRLO0          XLON 
 
3200       680.00           15:46:03         00078299156TRLO0          XLON 
 
10        680.00           16:12:03         00078300861TRLO0          XLON 
 
849       680.00           16:19:58         00078301642TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        680.00           16:35:00         00078302104TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 410693 
EQS News ID:  2242078 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242078&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 12:43 ET (17:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
