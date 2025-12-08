

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A review by scientists from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford explored the impact of controlled doses of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, on people suffering from depression.



The researchers looked at seven clinical trials with 247 people, as well as four upcoming study plans. In these trials, volunteers breathed in nitrous oxide at either 50 percent strength or 25 percent strength, and their results were compared with people given a placebo gas.



Notably, both levels of nitrous oxide helped reduce symptoms of depression, but the 50 percent dose worked better. However, it also caused more side effects, such as nausea, headaches, and a feeling of being disconnected from reality.



The researchers noted that the gas started to reduce depression within just two hours, but the effects didn't last long. Symptoms usually returned within a week unless the treatment was repeated.



Researchers think nitrous oxide might work because it calms the glutamatergic system, a part of the nervous system linked to depression. It also increases blood flow in the brain, which may help move oxygen, nutrients, and waste more efficiently.



'Our analyses show that nitrous oxide could form part of a new generation of rapid-acting treatments for depression. Importantly, it provides a foundation for future trials to investigate repeated and carefully managed dosing strategies that can further determine how best to use this treatment in clinical practice for patients who don't respond to conventional interventions,' said study author Kiranpreet Gill.



