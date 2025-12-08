Anzeige
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 07:32
16,680 Euro
+0,87 % +0,144
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
08.12.2025 20:14 Uhr
142 Leser
KeyBank Supports the 2025 Food 2 Families Campaign with a $5,000 Donation to FeedMore WNY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / KeyBank recently contributed $5,000 to FeedMore WNY in support of the annual "Food 2 Families" food drive with WGRZ-TV. This initiative plays a vital role to help combat food insecurity across Western New York through FeedMore WNY's efforts to provide reliable access to meals and groceries for those in need.

"Food security is essential to the health and dignity of every family in Western New York, and the holiday season often brings added challenges for those struggling to put meals on the table," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "KeyBank is proud to support FeedMore WNY through the Food 2 Families campaign, helping ensure that no neighbor goes hungry. We understand the hardships many families face this time of year, and we're committed to doing our part to ease those burdens."

Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivery meal program and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-supports-the-2025-food-2-families-campaign-with-a-5-000-dona-1115538

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
