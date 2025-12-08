KeyBank Supports the 2025 Food 2 Families Campaign with a $5,000 Donation to FeedMore WNY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / KeyBank recently contributed $5,000 to FeedMore WNY in support of the annual "Food 2 Families" food drive with WGRZ-TV. This initiative plays a vital role to help combat food insecurity across Western New York through FeedMore WNY's efforts to provide reliable access to meals and groceries for those in need.

"Food security is essential to the health and dignity of every family in Western New York, and the holiday season often brings added challenges for those struggling to put meals on the table," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "KeyBank is proud to support FeedMore WNY through the Food 2 Families campaign, helping ensure that no neighbor goes hungry. We understand the hardships many families face this time of year, and we're committed to doing our part to ease those burdens."

Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivery meal program and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

