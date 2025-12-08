STEM Next Opportunity Fund and Qualcomm Partner on Pilot to Bring AI Learning to Afterschool

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / STEM Next Opportunity Fund today announced a new strategy that will expand access to artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging-technology learning through afterschool and summer programs nationwide. With leadership support from Qualcomm Incorporated, STEM Next is now piloting a multi-state project in Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that equips afterschool educators to integrate AI literacy into their programming.

Educators will build foundational AI literacy and lead youth in applying it to real-world projects, such as designing solutions to community challenges or analyzing local data, while helping them understand and reflect on the ethical implications of how AI is used. Insights from the pilot will inform a scalable national model.

The effort positions afterschool and summer learning as critical infrastructure in the nation's strategy to build AI literacy and workforce readiness amid rapid technological advancement. This is a key initiative of STEM Next's Next Level Tech Center of Excellence, of which Qualcomm is a founding partner.

"AI is transforming every part of our lives, and every young person deserves the chance to understand and shape that future," said Ron Ottinger, Executive Director of STEM Next Opportunity Fund. "Afterschool and summer programs are powerful hands-on learning environments that center mentorship and teamwork, giving youth guided support to apply technology creatively and responsibly to address real-world challenges. With Qualcomm's collaboration, we're ensuring that afterschool and summer learning is part of the national strategy to equip youth with AI literacy and future-ready skills."

About STEM Next Opportunity Fund

STEM Next Opportunity Fund is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making STEM learning more engaging, effective, and widely available to all youth across the nation through afterschool and summer programs. With more than a decade of experience and a network of afterschool leaders in every state, STEM Next has reached more than 12.5 million youth and supported more than 390,000 afterschool and summer program educators. Through its signature efforts-the Flight Crew and the Institute for a STEM Ready America- STEM Next helps more young people build the curiosity, confidence, and skills they need for whatever comes next. Learn more at stemnext.org.

