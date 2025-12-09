

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is undergoing an unusual wave of high-level turnover, with several senior executives departing or attempting to resign in the span of a week.



CEO Tim Cook has lost two direct reports since Thanksgiving, including the company's head of AI and its top lawyer. The executive who led software development for Vision Pro has also left, moving to Meta to work on AI glasses.



Bloomberg additionally reported that hardware technologies chief Johny Srouji signaled he wanted to leave, though he later reassured staff in a memo that he intends to stay. Srouji, praised internally for leading Apple's transition to in-house Mac chips, is considered one of the company's most irreplaceable leaders.



Apple offered no public comment on the departures.



Analysts view the shake-up as a response to Apple's struggles in the fast-moving AI race. Former AI chief John Giannandrea exited after Apple failed to deliver its revamped Siri on schedule, forcing the company to admit it could not ship the AI experience it had hyped for months. Apple is now shifting toward partnering with outside AI developers such as Google or Anthropic, a move seen as necessary but high-stakes.



The pressure to execute is mounting. With Apple unlikely to charge for its AI features, successful AI integration will need to drive hardware upgrades. Several major product launches are rumored for 2026, including AI glasses, a smart-home-control tablet, and Apple's first foldable iPhone. Apple also faces an antitrust trial and the challenge of maintaining political stability with the Trump administration.



Taken together, the leadership churn appears tied to the company's AI shortcomings and the high expectations ahead. The coming year will determine whether Apple's strategic reset pays off.



AAPL closed at $277.89, or 0.32% higher, and is trading after hours at $277.83, or 0.02% lower, on the NasdaqGS.



