Tigo EI Residential solar-plus-storage solution moves with real-world demand through a new smart feature that maximizes savings and grid independence.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the addition of Dynamic Rate Management to the Tigo EI Residential solar-plus-storage solution. This new capability enables Tigo all-in-one ecosystem to intelligently respond dynamically to changes in electricity rates. This addition of Dynamic Rate Management comes at a time when European energy companies are rapidly expanding the use of dynamic rates across several EU nations. The Dynamic Rate Manager will be available for new Tigo EI customers as well as existing EI Residential system owners as a part of a software update with no additional hardware, accessories, or configuration required.

The Dynamic Rate Management feature allows the EI Residential solution to automatically acquire and interpret wholesale dynamic energy prices, often updated on a day-ahead basis, and plan system behaviour to optimize the use of solar, battery, and grid power based on forecasted price patterns. With Dynamic Rate Management from Tigo, the complicated process of calculating and adjusting energy equipment behavior is fully automated.

"We had the opportunity to test the new Dynamic Rate feature ahead of the official launch thanks to our participation in the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program, and the benefits are immediately visible," said Michael Schmittinger, Managing Director at MMS Communication GmbH Co. KG. "The Tigo EI platform builds a precise daily schedule for energy flow and battery management that mirrors the actual price curve with remarkable accuracy. For our customers, this translates into tangible savings and a level of automation that removes all complexity. It truly feels like having a smart energy manager constantly working in the background to extract the maximum value from every kilowatt-hour."

Accessible through the Tigo Energy Intelligence app, Tigo EI system owners can now view a detailed overview of forecasted wholesale electricity prices directly on their smartphones. The Dynamic Rate Manager leverages machine learning to analyze day-ahead market data and generate a personalized 24-hour energy plan, clearly highlighting both peak and off-peak hours in the app. Users may also customize how the system behaves, such as charging the battery from the grid during off-peak periods or discharging during peak-price windows, depending on local feed-in tariff rules. According to the smart home company tado°, in the first half of 2024, households with a dynamic electricity contract that optimized consumption saved up to 34% on electricity costs compared to the average wholesale market power price (excluding fees and taxes).

"As dynamic electricity tariffs become the norm across Europe, intelligent automation is no longer optional; it is essential for delivering meaningful energy savings, greater system independence, and effortless user experience," said Archie Roboostoff, Vice President of Software at Tigo Energy. "With Dynamic Rate Management, the EI Residential platform deploys machine learning on each homeowner's consumption patterns and automatically optimizes the best financial outcome, removing the guesswork of manual programming and reflecting our commitment to providing homeowners and installers with smart, resilient, and future-ready energy solutions."

Dynamic Rate Management from Tigo is available in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, with additional countries to follow as power companies meet local integration requirements and roll out dynamic tariffs. To learn more about Dynamic Rate Management from Tigo, solar installers and system owners are invited to register here to join a webinar dedicated to dynamic rates on January 15, 2025.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

