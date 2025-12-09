DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Offer/Takeover

DKSH Submits Offer to Fully Take-Over its Subsidiary DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad and Aims to Delist the Company from the Malaysian Stock Exchange



Media Release DKSH Holding Ltd. ("DKSH") has, through its 100%-owned subsidiary DKSH Resources (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ("DKSH Resources"), today submitted an offer to fully take over its Malaysian subsidiary DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad ("DHMB") by taking over the remaining outstanding 25.7% of shares currently held by minority shareholders. As part of DKSH's ongoing efforts to simplify company structures, DKSH subsequently aims to delist DHMB from the Malaysian stock exchange. Zurich, Switzerland, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 9, 2025 - DKSH, through its 100%-owned subsidiary DKSH Resources, has today submitted an offer to the Board of Directors of DHMB to take-over the remaining outstanding 25.7% of shares currently owned by minority shareholders, thereby increasing its shareholding from currently 74.3% to 100.0%.



DKSH aims to cancel the remaining shares held by minority shareholders through a Selective Capital Reduction ("SCR") mechanism. The proposed SCR entails a selective capital reduction and a corresponding repayment of a proposed cash amount of RM 6.15 per ordinary share in DHMB held by minority shareholders of DHMB. The offer price corresponds to a 16.7% premium to the closing share price of RM 5.27 as at December 8, 2025. The capital repayment of the outstanding shares would result in a total cash outlay of approximately CHF 48.7 million for DKSH.¹



DHMB has been listed on the Bursa Malaysian Stock exchange since 1994 and currently has a market capitalization of RM 830.9 million (CHF 162.3 million¹). As part of DKSH's ongoing efforts to simplify company structures, DKSH plans to subsequently delist DHMB from Bursa Malaysia. The planned take-private of DHMB will have no implications on current operations or DKSH's long-term commitment to Malaysia.



The transaction is subject to DHMB's board of directors accepting to table the offer to the minority shareholders, minority shareholder approval of the offer, and granting of the High Court order for the implementation of the SCR. Subject to these steps, the process of implementation is expected to be finalized in the second or third quarter of 2026.



