Ford Announces Next Phase of European Strategy: New Strategic Partnership, Product Offensive, and Call for Policy Alignment

COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford today announced the next phase of its European transformation, reinforcing its commitment to the region for both retail and commercial customers with a strategy focused on agility, cost efficiency, and a sharpened brand promise.

Ford's strategy for Europe is built on three pillars - further strengthening its successful Ford Pro commercial vehicle division, expanding the Ford passenger car range with distinctive new vehicles, and optimising its industrial system to drive scale and cost efficiencies.

Building towards a sustainably profitable business in Europe, Ford's next chapter will see a new product offensive driven by the introduction of new multi-energy, affordable cars and commercial vehicles designed to support customer choice on their journey to electrification and boost the company's competitiveness in an aggressive market. The planned new vehicles will enhance Ford's existing product range and are expected to arrive in showrooms in 2028.

"As an American company, we see Europe as the frontline in the global transformation of our industry," said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company. "How we compete here -- how we innovate, partner, and invest -- will write the playbook for the next generation. We are committed to a vibrant future in Europe, but that future requires us to move with greater speed and efficiency than ever before."

Ford today announced a strategic *partnership with Renault Group as a first step to accelerate this plan. The partnership includes:

An agreement to jointly develop two Ford-branded electric vehicles on Renault's Ampere platform, arriving in showrooms in 2028. While leveraging shared architecture for efficiency, Ford will lead the design and driving dynamics to ensure these vehicles are distinctly Ford. Commercial Vehicles: A Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore the joint development and manufacture of Ford and Renault branded light commercial vehicles, leveraging common platforms to drive industrial scale.

The partnership combines the expertise, industrial scale and supply base of two major brands, delivering the efficiency and manufacturing scale needed to compete in a highly dynamic region.

"Our plan is about unleashing the Blue Oval," said Jim Baumbick, president, Ford Europe. "We are leveraging strategic partnerships to ensure competitiveness, but we are obsessing over the product. These will be fun-to-drive, fully connected vehicles that stand out from the crowd."

Harnessing data to drive productivity for commercial customers

Ford Pro continues to be the engine of the company's European business. The division is moving beyond hardware to offer a comprehensive ecosystem of software and services. By turning billions of vehicle data points into actionable intelligence, the Ford Liive Uptime system delivered an estimated 820,000 additional days of vehicle uptime to European businesses in 2024 alone.

Building on a history of partnerships, optimizing Ford's industrial footprint

Today's announcement with the Renault Group builds on Ford's history of successful partnerships in Europe with Koç Holding and Volkswagen. We are leveraging partner platforms to develop products that are unmistakably Ford - affordable, innovative and highly differentiated.

Ford Otosan, our joint venture with Koç Holding is widely regarded as one of the most successful partnerships in the industry and is a significant value driver for our commercial vehicle business in Europe. Integrated with Ford's European industrial footprint, Ford Otosan plants are supplied with electric drive units produced in Halewood, UK following a £380 million investment in the plant, and advanced engine technology from Ford's Dagenham plant in the UK.

Our cooperation with Volkswagen is delivering significant contributions to strengthening both our commercial vehicle and passenger car businesses. Ford's current range of electric vehicles from the alliance are produced at its new Electric Vehicle Centre in Cologne, Germany.

At the same time, Ford is evolving its industrial operations in Europe, designed to support the shift to multi-energy vehicles and deliver customer choice. Ford's Valencia plant will continue to play a critical role in realizing Ford's plan for an enhanced passenger vehicle portfolio in Europe.

Ford Calls for Constructive Policy Alignment

Ford's strategy for Europe is designed to navigate Europe's evolving CO2 emission regulations, providing customers with a range of affordable, multi-energy options during the transition to electrification. The current share of electric vehicles in Europe is steady at 16.1%, far below the required 25% of new vehicle registrations required to meet Europe's strict CO2 targets by 2025.

"We need to enable everyone to benefit from electrification and letting customers choose - whether that's fully electric or hybrid vehicles," said Jim Baumbick, president, Ford Europe. "It is about making the transition more attractive and more affordable for all consumers and businesses, stimulating demand rather than stifling it."

Ford proposes three steps to ensure a successful transition:

Align Targets with Reality. We must align CO2 targets with actual market adoption and provide automakers with a realistic and reliable 10-year planning horizon. This includes giving consumers the option to drive hybrid vehicles for longer, bridging the gap rather than forcing a leap they aren't ready to take.



Incentivize the Transition. European manufacturers have invested hundreds of billions in EVs. Governments must match that commitment with consistent purchase incentives and a charging infrastructure that extends beyond wealthy urban centres into the rural heartland.



Support the Working Economy. The current approach to commercial vehicles is an economic tax on the backbone of Europe. Only 8% of new vans are electric. These vehicles are tools for plumbers, florists, and builders. Aggressive CO2 targets on commercial vehicles unfairly penalize the small and medium-sized businesses that generate more than 50% of Europe's GDP.

* "Partnership" refers to the general cooperation between the parties and does not mean legal entity structure of partnership, financial or legal risk sharing

