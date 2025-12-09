

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in November to the lowest level in three months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.9 percent in November, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in October. That was in line with the flash data published on December 2.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 3.4 percent from 4.3 percent, and the annual price growth in energy, including motor fuels, softened to 0.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Data showed that costs for transport services were 2.5 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.6 percent in November, down from 3.0 percent in October, confirming the flash estimate.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News