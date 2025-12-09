

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's foreign trade surplus increased in October as exports rose amid a fall in imports, official data showed on Tuesday.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 0.1 percent in October, though slower than the 1.5 percent recovery in September, Destatis reported.



Meanwhile, imports declined 1.2 percent after rising 5.1 percent a month ago.



As a result, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 16.9 billion from EUR 15.3 billion in September. The expected surplus was also EUR 15.2 billion. In the same period last year, the surplus totalled EUR 14.6 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports registered an annual increase of 4.1 percent in October, and imports grew by 2.8 percent.



Exports to the EU states rose 2.7 percent compared to September, and imports from these states climbed 2.8 percent.



