

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer prices decreased at the fastest pace in nearly two years in November, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 8.1 percent year-on-year in November, after falling 6.9 percent in the prior month.



Further, this was the steepest fall since February 2024, when prices tumbled 12.6 percent.



Energy prices decreased 16.9 percent from last year, and those of extraction and related services plunged by 24.4 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices showed a sharp growth of 56.1 percent.



Excluding energy goods, producer price inflation was 1.6 percent.



Monthly, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in October.



