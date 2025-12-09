

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 6-month high of 1.7515 against the euro, from an early 4-daylow of 1.7624.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 103.79 and a 4-day high of 0.9205 from early lows of 101.51 and 0.9154, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the U.S. dollars, the aussie edged up to 1.1488 and 0.6649 from an early 5-day low of 1.1438 and a 4-day low of 0.6608, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the loonie, 1.15 against the kiwi and 0.67 against the greenback.



