Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield and Qai Form $20 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership for AI Infrastructure

NEW YORK and DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield and Qai, Qatar's AI company and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), today announced a strategic partnership to establish a $20 billion joint venture focused on artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure in Qatar and select international markets.

Under the partnership, Brookfield and Qai will contribute capital and operating expertise to invest in AI infrastructure in Qatar, including the development of fully integrated AI facilities, to support the country's rapidly expanding digital and AI ecosystem. The partnership will benefit from strategic support from the Government of Qatar to invest in the skills and supply chain needed to support the backbone of AI infrastructure and the adoption of AI throughout Qatar.

The $20 billion joint venture is expected to play a central role in supporting Qatar's ambition to become a leading hub for AI services and infrastructure in the Middle East. An Integrated Compute center will expand regional access to high-performance compute and enable the deployment of trusted AI technologies across key sectors. Beyond Qatar, Brookfield and Qai will explore opportunities to co-develop and construct AI infrastructure in select international markets.

Brookfield and its partners plan to invest in this venture through the recently launched Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund ("BAIIF"). The strategic partnership with Qai will form a cornerstone of Brookfield's global AI infrastructure program, which aims to mobilize up to $100 billion of total investment globally.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA, said: "QIA has been at the forefront of driving advancement though our AI investments. This joint venture is testament to QIA's commitment to delivering both local and global impact. Leveraging on the long-term partnership we have with Brookfield, this JV will advance Qatar's National Vision 2030 and help build a diversified, innovation-based economy for future generations."

Abdulla Al-Misnad, Chairman of Qai, said: "This partnership with Brookfield marks an important milestone in Qatar's journey to build world-class AI infrastructure and capabilities. By leveraging Brookfield's expertise in developing and managing critical infrastructure alongside Qai's mission to deliver trusted AI solutions, we are creating a robust platform to drive responsible AI adoption. This collaboration will not only attract investment and top-tier talent, but also strengthen Qatar's position as a trusted hub for advanced digital technologies in the region and beyond."

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, commented: "We are thrilled to assist Qatar in establishing this investment in next generation AI and digital infrastructure alongside Qai. As our inaugural AI infrastructure investment in the Middle East, this partnership combines Qatar's strategic vision with Brookfield's global expertise in developing and operating large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure with global partners. Together, we look forward to building an integrated AI ecosystem that will accelerate innovation, deepen regional capability, and support the responsible deployment of advanced AI technologies across the Middle East."

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

About Qai

Qai is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Qatar and a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). It develops, operates and invests in advanced AI infrastructure, technologies and systems to enable the deployment of secure and trusted technologies across key public and private sectors in Qatar, the MENA region and international markets. Working with global technology firms, leading research institutions and national partners, Qai delivers resilient, human-centric AI solutions that drive innovation and support economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Notice to Readers

